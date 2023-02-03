With LeBron James on the cusp of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, the Lakers star made a bold proclamation about the GOAT conversation. Barring something catastrophic or unlikely, LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by the end of the week. With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Thunder on Tuesday and Bucks on Thursday, both in LA, and James just 36 points shy of the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it’s a formality that he’ll etch his name atop the record books again.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO