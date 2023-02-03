ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up

Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?

We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Jerry Jones shares some Eagles Super Bowl envy but misses the bullseye

This next statement will probably be one of the most controversial that you’ll ever hear. Listen closely because, as lifelong lovers of Philadelphia Eagles football, you may never read this on Inside The Iggles again. The NFL is a better product because of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. Truer words have never been spoken.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

