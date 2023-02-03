Read full article on original website
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up
Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023
The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
Updated look at Colts' 2023 draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order. The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick,...
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?
We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
Jerry Jones shares some Eagles Super Bowl envy but misses the bullseye
This next statement will probably be one of the most controversial that you’ll ever hear. Listen closely because, as lifelong lovers of Philadelphia Eagles football, you may never read this on Inside The Iggles again. The NFL is a better product because of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. Truer words have never been spoken.
Sean Payton picks Eagles in Super Bowl for reasons Broncos fans will love
Head coach Sean Payton revealed which side he’s backing in the Super Bowl, automatically getting him into Broncos fans’ good graces. Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton gave a brilliant explanation for why he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Blackhawks News: The Athletic ranked their farm very high
Scott Wheeler writes about NHL prospects for The Athletic and he is very good at his job. His latest project is ranking all 32 NHL teams by their farm system and how good it is. Chicago Blackhawks fans might be impressed with where he has them. Wheeler ranked Chicago at...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
