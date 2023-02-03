Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Scott Perry acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone.
“The Constitution provides for the provision that keeps the Executive Branch from coercing the legislative branch,” Perry said. What happened: Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Tuesday acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone — seized by the FBI last year as part of a probe into Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
