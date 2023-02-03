ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nets looking to add third team to Kyrie Irving trade

The Nets are looking for a third team to fold into the Kyrie Irving trade, which is why it hasn’t been made official yet, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Brooklyn is set to receive guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Report: Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz requests trade

Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade and hopes to be moved before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Korkmaz told Pompey he “would not confirm nor deny” the trade request. Korkmaz is in his sixth NBA season, all with Philadelphia. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Suns star Devin Booker expected to return Tuesday

Suns star Devin Booker is expected to return to action for Tuesday’s contest in Brooklyn, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, including Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the shooting guard could return as soon as Tuesday, and barring any...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers in search for Russell Westbrook trade before deadline

Now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, the Lakers are left to search for other ways to upgrade their roster, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. There don’t appear to be any other All-Star level talents available for what L.A. has to offer, so Goon believes the options now involve role players such as Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or possibly Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Three players suspended for fight during Magic-Timberwolves game

The NBA has announced suspensions for three players involved in an altercation during Friday night’s game between the Magic and Timberwolves. Orlando center Mohamed Bamba was suspended for four games and Minnesota guard Austin Rivers received three games for their roles in the fight. Magic guard Jalen Suggs received...
ORLANDO, FL
Postponed Wizards-Pistons Game forces three schedule changes

The league has announced three scheduling changes in the aftermath of last week’s postponed Wizards–Pistons game, according to an NBA press release. Detroit was delayed in Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Jan. 30. The Pistons were unable to return home until Thursday, one day after they were scheduled to play Washington.
DETROIT, MI
Mavericks exploring more deals to upgrade roster

The Mavericks have reached an agreement to trade for disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving but they’re not through wheeling and dealing, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. According to a source familiar with the front office’s thinking, the Mavericks are exploring more trade possibilities to upgrade the...
DALLAS, TX
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

