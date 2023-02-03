Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder to Nets for Kyrie Irving
The Suns put together a trade offer for Kyrie Irving that included Chris Paul and Jae Crowder and draft capital, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Brooklyn also received an offer from the Lakers that included the only first-round picks left at their disposal — the ones in 2027 and 2029.
Kyrie Irving trade could lead to Kevin Durant trade in offseason
The Kyrie Irving trade may lead to a flurry of deals before Thursday’s deadline, but John Hollinger of The Athletic expects most teams to hold onto their first-round picks in case three of the NBA’s biggest stars become available this summer. It’s barely been seven months since Kevin...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Nets looking to add third team to Kyrie Irving trade
The Nets are looking for a third team to fold into the Kyrie Irving trade, which is why it hasn’t been made official yet, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Brooklyn is set to receive guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, a...
And-Ones: 2023 Draft, M. Leonard, TV Rights, Elam Ending
The latest installment of Jonathan Givony’s 2023 NBA draft stock watch at ESPN (Insider link) highlights a series of Duke prospects, with big man Kyle Filipowski coming in at No. 14 on Givony’s big board, followed by center Dereck Lively II at No. 24 and swingman Dariq Whitehead at No. 26.
Nets reportedly telling teams they don’t plan to trade Kevin Durant at deadline
Following the completion of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas, the Nets and star forward Kevin Durant are having conversations about the franchise’s direction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While Durant’s future has been a popular topic of speculation around the NBA since Irving asked to...
Report: Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz requests trade
Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade and hopes to be moved before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Korkmaz told Pompey he “would not confirm nor deny” the trade request. Korkmaz is in his sixth NBA season, all with Philadelphia. He...
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced (via Twitter). It’s the second straight Player of the Week Award for both players. Lillard, who won for the Western Conference, led Portland to a 3-1...
Nets HC doesn't plan to revisit Kevin Durant's trade request
Now that Kyrie Irving has been dealt, Kevin Durant find himself under the spotlight once again as league observers wait to see if the Nets forward will resubmit the trade request he made last summer. Asked on Monday about that possibility, head coach Jacque Vaughn said that’s not something he...
Suns star Devin Booker expected to return Tuesday
Suns star Devin Booker is expected to return to action for Tuesday’s contest in Brooklyn, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, including Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the shooting guard could return as soon as Tuesday, and barring any...
Lakers in search for Russell Westbrook trade before deadline
Now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, the Lakers are left to search for other ways to upgrade their roster, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. There don’t appear to be any other All-Star level talents available for what L.A. has to offer, so Goon believes the options now involve role players such as Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or possibly Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.
Three players suspended for fight during Magic-Timberwolves game
The NBA has announced suspensions for three players involved in an altercation during Friday night’s game between the Magic and Timberwolves. Orlando center Mohamed Bamba was suspended for four games and Minnesota guard Austin Rivers received three games for their roles in the fight. Magic guard Jalen Suggs received...
Postponed Wizards-Pistons Game forces three schedule changes
The league has announced three scheduling changes in the aftermath of last week’s postponed Wizards–Pistons game, according to an NBA press release. Detroit was delayed in Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Jan. 30. The Pistons were unable to return home until Thursday, one day after they were scheduled to play Washington.
Mavericks exploring more deals to upgrade roster
The Mavericks have reached an agreement to trade for disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving but they’re not through wheeling and dealing, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. According to a source familiar with the front office’s thinking, the Mavericks are exploring more trade possibilities to upgrade the...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0