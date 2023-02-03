Read full article on original website
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up
One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
9 Year Old Boy Graduates High School And Starts College In Pennsylvania
What were you doing at 9 years old? You were probably trading Garbage Pale Kids in class and getting in trouble for it. A genius was a hard thing to come by back then and we see even fewer of them today. Are you ready to feel like a total...
More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week
I feel like a broken record by saying yet again there is no significant snow on the horizon for New Jersey. (Meaning in the next 7 to 10 days, which takes us to the midpoint of February.) What a weird winter it's been. But there are still six and a half weeks to go.
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you
We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
One Of New Jersey’s Most Beloved Chicken Restaurants Is Expanding
This seems like a long time coming, but soon one of the most popular restaurants in Beach Haven will be opening its second New Jersey location. And between you and I, I'm a little confused as to whether it's already opened or not!. It's a place that's known for its...
Hosting a Super Bowl party? How to save on rising costs
With the cost of everything seemingly on the rise, a few staples of the routine Super Bowl party menu are actually on the decline compared to last year. You don't have to break the bank to host a gathering for the big game — but it wouldn't hurt to implement a cover charge for your guests!
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant
Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
Give and Go with Brustman & Lowe #31 (w/ special guest Coach Bruno)
Feeling nostalgic? Let's take a look at some old New Jersey license plates. How many of these did you have?
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
