ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy