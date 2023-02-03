Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Linked via Trade to Falcons ... Again
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta maintain that Lamar Jackson is their priority this offseason.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Yardbarker
Steelers Can't Make Second Wrong Call at QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this season. They...
Hextall: Tuning Out Sullivan? Pack Your Bags
CRANBERRY — Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years. He passed. But Hextall also left no doubt that if he determines any player...
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Addresses Jim Boeheim Comments
Head coach Jeff Capel declined to comment on accusations that the Pitt Panthers "bought" their team.
Yardbarker
Steelers Absolutely Revealing 2023 NFL Draft Plans After Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers had front-row seats to the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and practices over the last week with the team's defensive backs coach, Grady Brown coaching the national team defense and head coach, Mike Tomlin also getting involved on the field. The team is looking to address some key needs over the off-season and team insiders said the Steelers weren't shy in hiding their focus:
Yardbarker
Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
Joe Montana has strong opinion on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's QB decision
Shanahan said last week that he doesn't "see any scenario" where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with San Francisco next season, and the team is content with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as the top two signal-callers entering training camp. "I start Jimmy," Montana said on the "Open Mike" podcast. "How...
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Yardbarker
Steelers should bolster offensive line with Senior Bowl standout
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not shy in showing his interest in the offensive linemen during the Senior Bowl. And there's one lineman who could be a perfect fit for Pittsburgh. Tomlin reportedly "took time" with North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, who allowed just one pressure while playing at...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
Three reasons why the Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and there are several good reasons why. The Eagles and Chiefs clash on Sunday will be a matchup of the two teams that were far and away the cream of the crop in their respective conferences all season.
Would things be different with the Steelers if Dan Rooney was still around?
It’s been nearly six years since the passing of the second man in history to run the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, Dan Rooney. Since 2017, his son Art Rooney II has been the president and owner of the team.
Pittsburgh Steelers post-Senior Bowl mock draft update
With the Senior Bowl wrapped up, we decided it was time to update our Pittsburgh Steelers, seven-round mock draft. The Steelers draft needs have stayed static but with the changes at the Senior Bowl, the order the Steelers draft those top needs will change depending on what direction they go in the first round.
Jim Boeheim Issues Apology for NIL Accusations
Jim Boeheim walked back an accusation that the Pitt Panthers were not compliant with NCAA NIL rules.
Bracketology Watch: CBS, ESPN Move Pitt to Eighth Seed
The Pitt Panthers moved up in two Bracketologists' predictions.
And-Ones: 2023 Draft, M. Leonard, TV Rights, Elam Ending
The latest installment of Jonathan Givony’s 2023 NBA draft stock watch at ESPN (Insider link) highlights a series of Duke prospects, with big man Kyle Filipowski coming in at No. 14 on Givony’s big board, followed by center Dereck Lively II at No. 24 and swingman Dariq Whitehead at No. 26.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 4