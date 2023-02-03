ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Can't Make Second Wrong Call at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this season. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Hextall: Tuning Out Sullivan? Pack Your Bags

CRANBERRY — Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years. He passed. But Hextall also left no doubt that if he determines any player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Absolutely Revealing 2023 NFL Draft Plans After Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers had front-row seats to the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and practices over the last week with the team's defensive backs coach, Grady Brown coaching the national team defense and head coach, Mike Tomlin also getting involved on the field. The team is looking to address some key needs over the off-season and team insiders said the Steelers weren't shy in hiding their focus:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers should bolster offensive line with Senior Bowl standout

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not shy in showing his interest in the offensive linemen during the Senior Bowl. And there's one lineman who could be a perfect fit for Pittsburgh. Tomlin reportedly "took time" with North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, who allowed just one pressure while playing at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

