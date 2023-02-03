ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate

By Christopher Adams
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.

Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022.

Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’ 78130 and Forney’s 75126 also appear in the top 5, with Leander’s 78641 ranking ninth.

The rankings are based on data from Multiple Listings Services where Opendoor brokerages operate. The zip codes are ranked by the number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing.

Here’s the complete top 20 nationwide:

  1. 37042 (Clarksville, Tennessee)
  2. 73099 (Yukon, Oklahoma)
  3. 77494 (Katy, Texas)
  4. 78130 (New Braunfels, Texas)
  5. 75126 (Forney, Texas)
  6. 29486 (Summerville, South Carolina)
  7. 77433 (Cypress, Texas)
  8. 34747 (Kissimmee, Florida)
  9. 78641 (Leander, Texas)
  10. 37128 (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
  11. 78253 (San Antonio, Texas)
  12. 30052 (Loganville, Georgia)
  13. 76227 (Aubrey, Texas)
  14. 34787 (Winter Garden, Florida)
  15. 30040 (Cumming, Georgia)
  16. 30024 (Suwanee, Georgia)
  17. 37066 (Gallatin, Tennessee)
  18. 92101 (San Diego, California)
  19. 34953 (Port Saint Lucie, Florida)
  20. 80134 (Parker, Colorado)

Three Texas zip codes fell out of the top 20 since Opendoor’s mid-year report . Katy’s 77493 appeared in the list back in June. San Antonio’s 78253 ranked No. 11 for the year but the city’s 78245 and 78254 zip codes dropped out of the top 20 since June.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

