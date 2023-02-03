ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles feature local poet and survivor Ja'Nell Hall-Ragin for National Gun Violence Survivors Week

By PhiladelphiaEagles.com
philadelphiaeagles.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansing Daily

Dismembered Body of Suspected Female Human Trafficking Victim Found at Philadelphia Home

An investigation has been launched after police found the dismembered and decomposed body of a woman at a house in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Office made the gruesome discovery Thursday night (January 16) after serving a robbery warrant at an address in the 2100 block of Porter Street. The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. No witnesses to the attack came forward. This happened on February 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM, police said. Alex Lloyd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup

Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Tiana Keaton – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing juvenile Tiana Keaton. She was last seen on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:30PM, on the 21xx block Homer St. She is 4’11’’, 120 lbs., thin build, black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy