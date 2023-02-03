Eagles feature local poet and survivor Ja'Nell Hall-Ragin for National Gun Violence Survivors Week

Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Dismembered Body of Suspected Female Human Trafficking Victim Found at Philadelphia Home
An investigation has been launched after police found the dismembered and decomposed body of a woman at a house in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Office made the gruesome discovery Thursday night (January 16) after serving a robbery warrant at an address in the 2100 block of Porter Street. The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Double shooting in Pa. city leaves 5-year-old boy and father hospitalized: reports
A 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital after he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Philadelphia. A 35-year-old man told police that he and his son were walking into their home just before 9 p.m. along...
Local solutions for police reform, latest on Philadelphia Mayor's race | Inside Story
The death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop has renewed calls for police reform. Our panel examines local solutions for reform and how race factors into these cases. Plus, the latest on the Philadelphia Mayor's race.
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. No witnesses to the attack came forward. This happened on February 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM, police said. Alex Lloyd...
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address
"Chris's brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing," said Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle.
Lyft driver, Philly native and Eagles fan, remains missing after murder suspect found in his vehicle
"I spoke to my dad last on Sunday night. He's a great football fan, and we were jubilant on FaceTime that our Eagles were going to the Super Bowl," Jonathan Levin said, as police search for his father.
SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
13-year-old girl injured as over 30 shots fired into Pa. home: reports
A 13-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to stories from 6ABC and NBC10. The incident occurred right before 1 a.m. along the 2600 block of South 26th Street. According to NBC10, a man being chased by gunmen ran into a...
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
billypenn.com
$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup
Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
billypenn.com
School crossing guard woes; Jalen Hurts’s cheesesteak fave; SEPTA train tracks crack | Morning roundup
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling. William Dick Elementary School was without a crossing guard for most of last year, and a December replacement has disappeared. Young students are left to cross busy Diamond Street on their own, between cars turning into the four-way intersection. The principal sends...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Tiana Keaton – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing juvenile Tiana Keaton. She was last seen on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:30PM, on the 21xx block Homer St. She is 4’11’’, 120 lbs., thin build, black hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing...
