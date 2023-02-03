Read full article on original website
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
Wonder Man Producer Shares First Disney+ Show Details (Exclusive)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's producer has revealed some new details about what's coming up with Wonder Man on Disney+. Stephen Broussard spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about the future for Destin Daniel Cretton's show featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. It feels like a ton of shows have been announced, but there's no ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
The Flash Showrunner Teases One More Exciting Return Before Series End (Exclusive)
The final season of The Flash kicks off on Wednesday night on The CW and the final run for the Scarlet Speedster is set to be one full of not just adventure, but familiar faces as well. Well ahead of the new season, there have been several announcements about special guests including returning previous cast ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Fan-Favorite Sonic Game Gets Stealth Release on Steam
Steam users already have access to a number of great Sonic the Hedgehog games, but that number grew this week with the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate! Without any advance warning, Sega added the game to the platform, only notifying users after Sonic Colors: Ultimate had already been made available. The remaster released on other ...
My Hero Academia Sets Up Deku as One For All's Final User
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime's story for the final episodes of the sixth season, and the newest episode took a very important step forward in this manner when it set up the fact that Izuku Midoriya will likely be One For All's final user! Following the fight ...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Available Now
The new lineup of PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony announced that February's slate for PS Plus would look a bit different as more titles than normal would be accessible on the subscription platform in the month. Now, ...
The Flash Showrunner Debunks Fan Theory About Series Ending
The Flash returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday on The CW and with the long-running Arrowverse series setting off on its final run, fans already have plenty of theories about how it will all end. There have been no shortage of theories for the final season of The Flash, everything from what ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian to Air on ABC, Freeform, and FX
Star Wars' The Mandalorian was one of the flagship TV series that helped launch the streaming service Disney+, but for those fans who have opted not to sign up for the platform in the years since its debut, you'll be able to check out the first episode later this month on linear networks. ABC, Freeform, ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Ant-Man 4 Conversations Already Happening at Marvel Studios (Exclusive)
So far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe framework only Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been the star of four single-character focused movies. Captain America, Iron Man, and others have all been the focus of a trilogies, but Thor gets four. Another MCU hero may be getting a fourth swing at bat however as Marvel is already ...
New Black Hammer Story Hitting Stores Next Weeks
After a months-long break, the world of Black Hammer will soon return. Tuesday, Dark Horse confirmed The Last Days of Black Hammer will hit comic shops later this month. The story first debuted on Jeff Lemire's Substack newsletter as a serialized comic last year and now it's being collected in print for the first ...
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
