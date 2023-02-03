Read full article on original website
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Questlove revealed Sunday that Will Smith was supposed to join the Grammys' 50th hip-hop anniversary tribute Will Smith was set to make his musical comeback at the Grammys Sunday night — but had to cancel the surprise. The Fresh Prince was originally supposed to be part of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, Questlove — who produced the over 10-minute-long performance — told Variety. Host Trevor Noah previously insinuated there would be a few surprise performances, however, Smith, 54, had to drop out...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards. First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020. "Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know...
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share three sons: Apollo, 8, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an exciting outing this weekend with their boys. On Sunday, the "Rich Girl" singer, 53, and her country artist husband, 46, took Stefani's sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy Motor Club suite. For the...
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at I Am Jazz, the TLC star grapples with a slew of emotions on her first date in four years Jazz Jennings is doing the dating dance — literally. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender activist, 22, is on a double date — her first date in four years — with a fellow Floridian named Dayron, her brother, Sander and his "lady friend." The date includes a private dance lesson at a bar led by a blonde instructor with a mean hair...
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
Beyoncé made history at the Grammys, breaking the record for the most Grammy Award wins by an individual at 32 One dress wasn't enough for Beyoncé's history-making appearance at the Grammys. After arriving fashionably late to the ceremony thanks to the Los Angeles traffic in a Gucci metallic gown, the singer, 41, changed mid-awards into a bespoke black velvet gown and matching gloves by Schiaparelli. Queen Bey posed for a photo in the outfit with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, who complemented his wife's style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. The...
Ingrid Andress Shares at 2023 Grammys How a Kickball Game Led to Collaboration with Sam Hunt
Andress and Hunt teamed up for the track "Wishful Drinking," which was nominated for best country duo/group performance The ball was in Ingrid Andress's court. Well, actually, the ball was on the field, as the country singer, 31, joined a kickball game after she had finished writing the Grammy-nominated song "Wishful Drinking." After laying eyes on fellow country star Sam Hunt, 38, who was also there to play kickball, the "Lady Like" singer realized Hunt was just the person she needed to complete the track. Andress, speaking to PEOPLE on the...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'
The beloved DJ–turned–producer was one of many honored during the Grammys' annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story. "It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to...
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
In a touching ode to Fleetwood's late bandmate, the trio played the 1977 Fleetwood Mac tune, one of McVie's own compositions Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt paid a touching tribute to Fleetwood Mac's late songbird Christine McVie at the 65th Grammy Awards. Fleetwood, 75, Crow, 60, and Raitt, 73, took the stage Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a performance in honor of McVie, who died in November at age 79. Their choice of song was the 1977 Fleetwood Mac hit, "Songbird," a tune...
See All the Sparkly Details of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Engagement Ring
The Just a Little Shady podcast host's boyfriend, Evan McClintock, proposed over the weekend Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade just got engaged! The Just a Little Shady podcast host announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, and the ring is gorgeous! In a sarcastically captioned "casual weekend recap" post shared by Jade on Instagram, the superstar rapper's daughter showed her 3 million followers just what went down on their engagement day, Feb. 4. The full caption reads, "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11." To the sounds of popping...
Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro will become first-time parents in 2023 Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! The TV host, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing." Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also...
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch
Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training. The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap." The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and...
Hear Cardi B Reportedly Tell Offset and Quavo 'Both of Y'all Wrong' amid Apparent Grammys Argument
TMZ reported that the Migos rappers got into an altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards, an allegation Offset called "crazy" Shortly after Offset squashed rumors of an alleged altercation between himself and Migos bandmate Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards, video footage of Cardi B reportedly telling others to "shut the f--- up" has surfaced online. On Monday, Entertainment Tonight published an iPhone-filmed clip of the 30-year-old "Up" rapper and wife of Offset backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, yelling, "Both of y'all wrong. This is not right. No, bitch, shut...
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
AGT: All-Stars: Auditions Come to a Close as a Viral Sensation Earns the Final Superfan Vote
"Oh my gosh, it was so amazing. I feel good they picked me," singing phenom Kodi Lee, who is blind and has autism, tells PEOPLE after nabbing the last spot in the finale America's Got Talent: All-Stars went out with a bang for its final round of auditions! The America's Got Talent extension series aired its last episode of auditions on Monday, with the last 10 acts competing for one remaining spot in the finale. The acts included singer Daneliya Tuleshova (AGT season 15), magician Eric Chien (Asia's Got Talent winner 2019 and AGT season 14),...
