Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who appeared once before in Loki. In Loki, Majors plays a variant of Kang that created the TVA named He Who Remains. It seems that another actor from the series who plays a character close to Kang is teasing an appearance in Quantumania. Tara Strong, who plays Miss Minutes, took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming film and may have teased that the character would make and appearance.

2 DAYS AGO