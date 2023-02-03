Read full article on original website
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Ant-Man: Quantumania's Kang Is "the Most Powerful Villain in the Multiverse"
In the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's no villain as powerful as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of the reigning time lord -- a multiversal variant of He Who Remains (Majors), manipulator of the timeline-pruning Time Variance ...
Wonder Man Producer Shares First Disney+ Show Details (Exclusive)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's producer has revealed some new details about what's coming up with Wonder Man on Disney+. Stephen Broussard spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about the future for Destin Daniel Cretton's show featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. It feels like a ton of shows have been announced, but there's no ...
Ant-Man 4 Conversations Already Happening at Marvel Studios (Exclusive)
So far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe framework only Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been the star of four single-character focused movies. Captain America, Iron Man, and others have all been the focus of a trilogies, but Thor gets four. Another MCU hero may be getting a fourth swing at bat however as Marvel is already ...
Marvel Star Seemingly Teases Their Character for Ant-Man 3
Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who appeared once before in Loki. In Loki, Majors plays a variant of Kang that created the TVA named He Who Remains. It seems that another actor from the series who plays a character close to Kang is teasing an appearance in Quantumania. Tara Strong, who plays Miss Minutes, took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming film and may have teased that the character would make and appearance.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Celebrates Cassie Lang's Arrival
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton celebrated her MCU character's arrival on Tuesday. The big Hollywood premiere for the beginning of Phase 5 happened last night. While fans and media got to see the movie, a lot of them left talking about Cassie Lang. Now, Newton has only played the part for one appearance. But, she's hoping it can lead to bigger things down the line. The casting of these young heroes has been pretty much spot-on since Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. More and more superheroes that can barely drive keep popping up in the shows and movies. It feels like a veritable lock that she'll be standing alongside Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel at some point. Check out her tweet for yourself.
James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie
James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the ...
Overwatch 2 Devs Discuss How Frequently IP Crossovers Might Happen
Overwatch 2's One-Punch Man collab is the first of its kind not just for that game but for the Overwatch series overall, too. It's adding skins from the One-Punch Man IP to Blizzard's hero shooter with the first of those skins being Doomfist who cosplays as Saitama. But after the One-Punch Man event gets underway ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
The Flash Showrunner Teases One More Exciting Return Before Series End (Exclusive)
The final season of The Flash kicks off on Wednesday night on The CW and the final run for the Scarlet Speedster is set to be one full of not just adventure, but familiar faces as well. Well ahead of the new season, there have been several announcements about special guests including returning previous cast ...
Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo
The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
