Inside Nahimana Forest

TODD — Nestled in a bright patch of woods in Todd there is a cozy cabin that houses some unlikely tenants. The single room inside is furnished with a miniature bed, an impressive collection of towers and toys and a TV that plays the inhabitants’ favorite program: a video of swimming fish set to easy-listening music. Enjoying these amenities and more are kittens.

These kittens and this building, affectionately called the “cat cottage,” are what make up Nahimana Forest, a nonprofit kitten rescue that serves Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Caldwell counties.

Amber Dolan created the rescue in 2019 after her dog found a litter of kittens that had been abandoned on her property.

“I was actually more of a dog person,” Dolan said. “Then there were about five kittens that were dropped off here on the top of the mountain.”

Nahimana Forest sits at the top of a winding gravel road in Todd with several posted no trespassing signs and 30 minutes away from any busy highways. She said the fact that someone went to such great lengths to dump those kittens was when she realized how much of a need there was for rescue in Western North Carolina.

“I couldn’t find homes for the five,” Dolan said. “I actually still have them personally, and they’re really what made me fall in love.”

From those first five kittens, Nahimana Forest has grown into a successful organization that has placed 107 cats into carefully selected homes.

Those are 107 cats that avoided shelter euthanasia, an issue that North Carolina is particularly notorious for.

According to an Animal Shelter report done by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 25,332 domestic cats were euthanized in 2021. That figure makes North Carolina fourth in the United States for animal shelter deaths by euthanasia.

While the Watauga Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, the euthanasia epidemic still affects Western North Carolina. All four of the counties bordering Watauga have kill shelters, with a combined total of 2,094 cats being euthanized in 2021, according to the department of agriculture.

Although Dolan’s first five kittens weren’t adopted out, they are what inspired her to start gathering stray cats from the community to rescue and find their forever homes.

“I was in town one winter, it was January or February and really cold, and there was a cat outside of Bobby D’s restaurant. It was meowing and meowing at everybody who came out, looking for food. They told us that he would cross this busy highway to get to them and that he was always there. So we took him in, and that’s how we really got started with the rescue,” Dolan said.

Today, Nahimana Forest continues to take in community rescues and kittens from overcrowded humane societies and animal control centers in the High Country. For all of the work that they have done though, Dolan hopes that the biggest thing people take away from Nahimana Forest is the impact that cats can have on one’s life.

To achieve this goal, Dolan opens the property to youth volunteers from diverse backgrounds.

“In addition to working with the Appalachian State students, we have some students who come who have disabilities such as autism,” Dolan said. “They connect with animals really well. They come out to help and learn about taking care of the cats.”.

Nahimana Forest also participates in Workaway, an online program that connects young travelers with volunteer-based organizations.

“It’s young people in their 20’s who are traveling around and want to learn in nature and about animals. They come out and stay with us for a week or two, sometimes a month, and just do different activities,” Dolan said.

Workaway participants make up a large portion of their volunteer staff and work in exchange for food and board. Having them on Nahimana Forest property allows Dolan and volunteers to “spend more time with the kittens.”

Some of the kittens on property are as young as nine and 10-weeks-old and stay in a special quarantine room in Dolan’s home. These kittens require more attention and socialization as well as a specialized diet to replicate the weaning process. Some kittens display behavior indicating that they were taken from their mothers too early, suckling on toys and other soft materials like they would on their mother.

“That always makes me sad to see,” Dolan said, looking on at a small black and white kitten who was suckling at the fabric of her bed.

Because they were taken so early, Dolan gives the kittens extra attention, checking on and playing with them eight times a day.

Dolan admits that while the work done by Nahimana Forest is rewarding, it’s also hard.

“Having the kittens in the house can be exhausting,” Dolan said. “They require a lot of attention, but I’m happy to give it because they’re so deserving of love.”

While making sure the kittens’ living spaces are always clean and well stocked with food and water can sometimes be tough, the administrative side of Nahimana Forest’s work can also be difficult.

The adoption process at Nahimana Forest is thorough, with Dolan personally checking on each cat that leaves their facility to make sure they are as well cared for as they were before being adopted.

“We ask for a vet reference and a personal reference, and I do call,” Dolan said. “We really want this to be a forever home for (the kittens), and to make sure the kittens match the adopters.”

If selected for adoption, the family will sign an adoption agreement. This contract ensures the family has their kitten spayed or neutered by the time they’re six months old. She requires that families of adopted cats send vet records proving that their cat has been “fixed.”

“I do check up on that, believe it or not,” Dolan said.

Unsterilized cats are the No. 1 reason for cat overpopulation in the United States, according to the American Humane Organization. By requiring that their cats be sterilized, and practicing TNR (trap, neuter, release,) procedures on feral cats, Nahimana Forest is able to prevent unwanted kitten litters from being born.

Looking to the future, Dolan plans to one day have an on-property veterinarian to aid in TNR and on-site sterilization.

“That would be the ultimate goal for the next five years,” Dolan said.

More information can be found at www.nahimanaforest.org.

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country.

