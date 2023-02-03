Authentic drum circle in Glendale for Black History Month

Play an authentic African djembe and dundun drum, learn an African welcome song, and dance using lapas at an upcoming African Djembe Drum Circle.

The free event takes place 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Foothills Library Roadrunner Room, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale.

All instruments will be provided. No musical experience is necessary, and everyone is welcome.

This program will be facilitated by Dr. Lydia A. Woods, a retired college professor and the founder and CEO of Drum Arizona Inc.