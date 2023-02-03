ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Sen. Daines Twitter account restored

MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Daines released a statement thanking Elon Musk for restoring his Twitter account after his account was locked for displaying "graphic violence," because his profile was a picture of him and his wife hunting. The following was sent out by the Office of Senator Steve Daines:
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte father to attend State of the Union as Daines' guest

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Senator Steve Daines has invited Tom Schrapps, who lost his son Reilly to fentanyl poisoning in Butte, to be his guest at the president's State of the Union address tonight. Reilly Patrick Schrapps died in July, after taking a pill that was laced with a...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Ban on gender-affirming care clears crucial Senate vote

HELENA, Mont. — A major vote on the Senate floor as Montana’s legislative session wraps up day 27 as a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors was debated. Senate Bill 99, sponsored by State Sen. John Fuller (R-Whitefish), cleared its second reading 28-21 after heated debate that lasted well over an hour.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MSU to host International Food Bazaar

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host its international Food Bazaar in collaboration with the chefs of MSU's Culinary Services to prepare traditional foods from different countries. In past years, this event has brought out big numbers of attendees. Admission wristbands are $20 for one dining facility or...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement

HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
MONTANA STATE

