NBCMontana
Legislature considers allowing nonresident pilots to conduct aerial hunting
HELENA, Mont. — At the request of the Department of Livestock, a bill that would change aerial hunting requirements is beginning to make its way through the Montana Legislature. House Bill 104 is quite simple. All it would do is remove the residency requirement for aerial hunting of predatory...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
NBCMontana
Sen. Daines Twitter account restored
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Daines released a statement thanking Elon Musk for restoring his Twitter account after his account was locked for displaying "graphic violence," because his profile was a picture of him and his wife hunting. The following was sent out by the Office of Senator Steve Daines:
NBCMontana
University of Montana law students help free wrongly convicted Billings man
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cohort of University of Montana law students worked with the Montana Innocence Project to free a Billings man who was wrongly convicted of murder 40 years ago. Bernard Pease was incarcerated based on forensic testing methods that were deemed invalid with modern DNA testing. Students...
NBCMontana
Butte father to attend State of the Union as Daines' guest
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Senator Steve Daines has invited Tom Schrapps, who lost his son Reilly to fentanyl poisoning in Butte, to be his guest at the president's State of the Union address tonight. Reilly Patrick Schrapps died in July, after taking a pill that was laced with a...
NBCMontana
Ban on gender-affirming care clears crucial Senate vote
HELENA, Mont. — A major vote on the Senate floor as Montana’s legislative session wraps up day 27 as a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors was debated. Senate Bill 99, sponsored by State Sen. John Fuller (R-Whitefish), cleared its second reading 28-21 after heated debate that lasted well over an hour.
NBCMontana
Opponents of 'scientific fact' bill warn of drastic consequences for public schools
HELENA, Mont. — A Senate committee hearing on Monday saw heated debate over a controversial bill that could mean big changes for science in Montana schools. Senate Bill 235, sponsored by State Sen. Daniel Emrich (R-Great Falls), would establish requirements for science instruction in public schools. The bill would...
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
NBCMontana
MSU to host International Food Bazaar
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host its international Food Bazaar in collaboration with the chefs of MSU's Culinary Services to prepare traditional foods from different countries. In past years, this event has brought out big numbers of attendees. Admission wristbands are $20 for one dining facility or...
NBCMontana
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
