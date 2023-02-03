ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 6

haikubullyz
4d ago

Don’t forget who pays your bills and where majority workers are employed lol, soon many of you be the very ones blogging how peeps don’t tip on carry out orders

Reply
2
Related
mauinow.com

Maui County testifiers passionate over freedom to choose birth practitioner

Fervent testifiers over many hours at Maui County Council sought the freedom to choose birth practitioners regardless of licensure status. Apprenticeship-trained midwives would be criminalized after July 1 — when the current exemption expires — if the state doesn’t approve pending legislation. A resolution at Maui County...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

No-cost oral health services for public school students expand to Maui

As part of its expansion to the neighboring islands, the Hawai‘i Keiki––Hawai‘i Dental Service (HDS) Dental Sealant Program developed a partnership with dentists Emi Orikasa and Steven McDaniel at Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Inc. Under the partnership, the dentists are participating in a community-wide effort to provide better oral healthcare access to public school keiki in Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 6, 2023

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 6, 2023. May they rest in peace. Harriet “Jigs” Aziza Armstrong Buen, 78, of Hāliʻimaile, Maui, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 19, 1944 in Honolulu and later relocated to Maui to raise her children with her loving husband of 60 years.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Free Movie in the Park in Lahaina returns with ‘Humpback Whales’

Lahaina’s free, monthly Movie in the Park returns Feb. 11 at Campbell Park with “Humpback Whales,” a MacGillivray Freeman film presented by Pacific Life. Narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor, “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Maui: Maui Dharma Center Stupa

While walking through Paia, we stumbled upon the Maui Dharma Center Stupa. Curious, we went to check it out, and discovered it is The Great Paia Lha Bab Peace Stupa, with a prayer wheel inside. The 27-feet tall structure sits at the entrance to the Maui Dharma Center temple. It...
PAIA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
mauinow.com

County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21

The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

