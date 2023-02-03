Read full article on original website
Don’t forget who pays your bills and where majority workers are employed lol, soon many of you be the very ones blogging how peeps don’t tip on carry out orders
mauinow.com
Additional hearings announced for proposed Maui Nui forest additions and rule changes
Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. Additionally, comment is being sought to update...
mauinow.com
Maui County testifiers passionate over freedom to choose birth practitioner
Fervent testifiers over many hours at Maui County Council sought the freedom to choose birth practitioners regardless of licensure status. Apprenticeship-trained midwives would be criminalized after July 1 — when the current exemption expires — if the state doesn’t approve pending legislation. A resolution at Maui County...
mauinow.com
No-cost oral health services for public school students expand to Maui
As part of its expansion to the neighboring islands, the Hawai‘i Keiki––Hawai‘i Dental Service (HDS) Dental Sealant Program developed a partnership with dentists Emi Orikasa and Steven McDaniel at Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Inc. Under the partnership, the dentists are participating in a community-wide effort to provide better oral healthcare access to public school keiki in Maui County.
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 6, 2023
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 6, 2023. May they rest in peace. Harriet “Jigs” Aziza Armstrong Buen, 78, of Hāliʻimaile, Maui, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 19, 1944 in Honolulu and later relocated to Maui to raise her children with her loving husband of 60 years.
Accident closes Maui Veterans Hwy. southbound
Maui County Officials announced that Maui Veterans Highway is closed southbound.
mauinow.com
Free Movie in the Park in Lahaina returns with ‘Humpback Whales’
Lahaina’s free, monthly Movie in the Park returns Feb. 11 at Campbell Park with “Humpback Whales,” a MacGillivray Freeman film presented by Pacific Life. Narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor, “Humpback Whales” is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals.
FireRescue1
Hawaii firefighter dies after being sucked into storm drain, rescusitated
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27 while responding to flooding in Kihei died this morning after fighting for his life for a week. In a news release today Maui County announced the death of 24-year-old Tre' Evans-Dumaran. The news...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Maui: Maui Dharma Center Stupa
While walking through Paia, we stumbled upon the Maui Dharma Center Stupa. Curious, we went to check it out, and discovered it is The Great Paia Lha Bab Peace Stupa, with a prayer wheel inside. The 27-feet tall structure sits at the entrance to the Maui Dharma Center temple. It...
Fundraiser Raises Support for Maui Firefighter Swept Into Ocean
A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised needed support for a firefighter in Maui who is critically injured after being swept into the ocean while responding to recent flood waters. The firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran, is currently hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
mauinow.com
Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
mauinow.com
Maui County Council appoints new clerk, deputy clerk in wake of election challenge
The Maui County Council on Friday night appointed former top county lawyers Moana Lutey and Richelle Thomson as the leading election officials. The decision comes in the wake of an election contest that questioned the previous county clerk’s handling of invalid ballots that had mismatched signatures and unsigned envelopes.
mauinow.com
County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21
The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.
