One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNBC
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launches flagship EVs in Europe in international push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Tesla Cybertruck release date: Production to start surprisingly soon
One of the highly anticipated vehicles in the EV space, the Tesla Cybertruck, will not be going in for full-volume production till 2024. The news was confirmed by its CEO, Elon Musk, at Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings calls on Wednesday. According to reports from InsideEVs, Musk, while replying to questions regarding...
Does Toyota CEO change signal it’s going all-in on EVs?
A leadership change at Toyota doesn't seem to have changed the automaker's EV strategy.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Batteries Is On Track For 2028 Release
In early 2022, Nissan announced plans to start series production of solid-state batteries in 2028. Before that happens, a pilot production plant will be up and running by 2025, with the engineering work completed by 2026. In a new interview with the British magazine Autocar, the company's vice president for R&D in Europe talked about the three main advantages.
Top Speed
Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future
Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y Long Range delivery estimate moved to March-May 2023
During the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is seeing so much demand for its vehicles in January that the company has started slightly raising the prices of some of its vehicles. Tesla’s delivery estimate for the Model Y Long Range suggests that Musk’s statement was accurate.
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
US News and World Report
Tesla Sales of China-Made Electric Vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla's Shanghai plant in...
electrek.co
Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested
Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
Elon Musk And Tesla Make an Expected But Unwanted Change
The maker of electric vehicles has just raised prices, less than a month after they were cut.
teslarati.com
Tesla China insurance data released for February’s first week
New Energy Vehicle insurance registrations in China rebounded last week as the Chinese New Year holiday ended. And while Tesla China is still focusing on its exports at this point in the quarter, the electric vehicle maker’s domestic sales seem to be chugging along at a rather healthy pace.
US News and World Report
Toyota to Launch Two Luxury Vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. The automaker will introduce a luxury sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota Century, in...
Carscoops
China’s BYD In Talks To Buy Ford’s Saarlouis Plant In Germany
China’s BYD may be looking to strengthen its foothold in Europe and is in talks with Ford to buy the American automaker’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford management in Germany is heading to China next week to discuss the terms of a sale with BYD, citing unnamed sources within the American company. Unfortunately, prices and other terms of the deal are not yet known.
What’s Going On With This New 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Spotted in the US?
Toyota doesn't sell the new Land Cruiser stateside, but this one was spotted in the Midwest one week before the Chicago Auto Show.
Autoweek.com
Another EV Startup Lays Off Staff to Stay Afloat
EV startup Arrival announces plans to lay off 50% of its staff in order to cut costs, after abruptly focusing on the US market for its planned production and sales. The company has dropped plans for all models but the electric Van, 10,000 of which have been ordered by UPS.
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices continues to push the boundaries of innovation.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
