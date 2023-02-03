ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hdlgq_0kbU84VC00

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom on the floor. A student found the bullet and turned it in.

It was unclear how long the bullet was there. There is no threat at this time.

Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communication officer, said parents were alerted of the incident. A notice was sent alerting them of what happened. Anderson said it said:

“Good afternoon, this is Heather Findeisen, Principal of Dixon Middle School. When something happens which impacts our campus, I want to make sure that you have accurate and complete information. Earlier today (FEBRUARY 1ST) the school administrators received a report that a single bullet was found in a classroom. The school administrators and school resource officer immediately responded. We are moving forward with our investigation and do not feel there is any imminent threat to DMS students or staff. Dixon Middle School is committed to the safety and security of all our students. Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize the importance of not bringing these types of items to school. Also let them know about the importance of telling a staff member, or you, if they see or hear of any kind of inappropriate item at school. Thank you for your support as we work together to keep our school safe.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
WNCT

Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman

District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

17-year-old arrested in La Grange shooting, second suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release. The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Craven County students learn about career, technical programs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County students got the chance to learn about career and technical programs available to them. Tuesday was the CTE Career Expo. All 1,000 eighth-grade students came together to learn about the different pathways offered in high school, from culinary, health science and engineering classes. “Actually, studies have shown that […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
wcti12.com

Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected

NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Sneads Ferry collecting donations for deployed troops

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Sneads Ferry Community Council is collecting donations for deployed service members. They will be hosting a military care package collection for the second Marine Division Second Combat Engineer Battalion. Non-perishable snacks, socks and encouraging notes will be gathered to send to the troops. “It means a lot to individuals, […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports another wastewater discharge

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A third recent discharge of untreated wastewater has been reported by the City of Havelock. Officials said an estimated 1,000 gallons at the Stonebridge Lift Station. The wastewater was discharged into the Southwest Prong Slocum Creek. The discharge was reported on Sunday. The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Veteran Stand Down helps get resources for homeless veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, VFW Post 9133 is doing its part in helping out service members with their Veteran Stand Down event. Hosted at the American Legion on Tuesday, hundreds of services and resources were offered to our veterans, struggling to get back on their feet. According to the Department of Veteran […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy