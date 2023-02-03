ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Mansfield man charged with running over child near Ava

A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement received a call regarding a child being run over. According to KYTV, court records show 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, MO
KTLO

MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car

A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine

A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
LEBANON, MO
KTLO

MH man arrested after leading deputy on high-speed chase

Justin Spires (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff) A Mountain Home man is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase Friday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Spires is facing a felony count of fleeing by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a number of other traffic offenses.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

West Plains Police asking for assistance in hit and run incident

The West Plains Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a female believed to be involved in a hit and run. According to the report, the vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian walking in the Walmart parking lot on February 2nd and left the scene. The vehicle was described as an early 2000’s model blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

County coroner issues report for January

The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month

UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect

A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County

A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield man dead after officer-involved shooting at local park

An officer-involved shooting in Springfield Wednesday is under investigation by the Springfield, MO Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. At around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, February 1, Springfield Police officers were sent to a park on the city’s west side to check the well being of a man who was making suicidal statements.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tanktransport.com

3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters

3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy