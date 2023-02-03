Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Mansfield man charged with running over child near Ava
A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement received a call regarding a child being run over. According to KYTV, court records show 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
KTLO
MH man arrested after leading deputy on high-speed chase
Justin Spires (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff) A Mountain Home man is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase Friday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Spires is facing a felony count of fleeing by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a number of other traffic offenses.
KTLO
West Plains Police asking for assistance in hit and run incident
The West Plains Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a female believed to be involved in a hit and run. According to the report, the vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian walking in the Walmart parking lot on February 2nd and left the scene. The vehicle was described as an early 2000’s model blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.
houstonherald.com
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Springfield man charged with illegally possessing gun
Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar has a prior felony conviction for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month
UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
houstonherald.com
High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect
A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
ksmu.org
Springfield man dead after officer-involved shooting at local park
An officer-involved shooting in Springfield Wednesday is under investigation by the Springfield, MO Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. At around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, February 1, Springfield Police officers were sent to a park on the city’s west side to check the well being of a man who was making suicidal statements.
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
Comments / 0