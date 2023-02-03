ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa police investigating after pregnant mother found dead next to SUV

TAMPA (WFTS) — Tampa police are investigating after a pregnant mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside. Police said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Alana Sims, was found with “upper body trauma” on Jan. 30. Sims’ toddler son was found sleeping in his car seat uninjured. Shahlevi Sims said... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Sentencing day arrives for confessed Tampa double murderer

TAMPA, Fla. — The confessed killer in a notorious decades-old Tampa double murder is set to be sentenced in court Monday. The penalty phase is set to start in the Steven Lorenzo trial. What You Need To Know. Lorenzo is the confessed killer in a Tampa double murder case...
Florida trooper remains hospitalized after I-75 shootout leaves 1 person dead, another charged

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida trooper is still in the hospital after he was hurt during a deadly shootout Saturday morning in Pasco County, authorities say. On Monday, Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, was charged with fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder after tried to escape from the trooper.
