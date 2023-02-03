Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Suspect in deadly carjacking identified, believed to be at-large in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies identified the suspect in a deadly carjacking at a gas station Saturday night.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
1 dead in Hillsborough County apartment shooting: deputies
A person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa police investigating after pregnant mother found dead next to SUV
TAMPA (WFTS) — Tampa police are investigating after a pregnant mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside. Police said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Alana Sims, was found with “upper body trauma” on Jan. 30. Sims’ toddler son was found sleeping in his car seat uninjured. Shahlevi Sims said... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Tampa cop arrested in domestic dispute, officials say
The Tampa Police Department has placed one of its officers on leave after he was arrested during a domestic dispute, according to a release.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Tampa Police Officer On Admin Leave After Being Arrested For Misdemeanor Battery
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa Police officer is currently on administrative leave after being arrested on Sunday night. Officers were called to the New Tampa home of Clarence Nathan, who has worked as a Tampa Police officer for eight years, for a domestic dispute on
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Bay News 9
Sentencing day arrives for confessed Tampa double murderer
TAMPA, Fla. — The confessed killer in a notorious decades-old Tampa double murder is set to be sentenced in court Monday. The penalty phase is set to start in the Steven Lorenzo trial. What You Need To Know. Lorenzo is the confessed killer in a Tampa double murder case...
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Florida trooper remains hospitalized after I-75 shootout leaves 1 person dead, another charged
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida trooper is still in the hospital after he was hurt during a deadly shootout Saturday morning in Pasco County, authorities say. On Monday, Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, was charged with fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder after tried to escape from the trooper.
Manhunt continues for suspect in deadly Hillsborough County carjacking
"Everybody got hurt," Hanna recalled. "My customers got scared."
Tampa man struck, killed; suspect on the run, FHP says
A 30-year-old Tampa man was struck and killed Sunday evening in what authorities described as a hit and run along CR-587 in Hernando County.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Body cam video shows Tampa police negotiate with Antonio Brown after domestic violence call
Newly released body camera footage obtained by WFLA revealed the hours-long negotiation between former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and officers with the Tampa Police Department following accusations of domestic violence at his home in Tampa.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0