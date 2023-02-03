PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida trooper is still in the hospital after he was hurt during a deadly shootout Saturday morning in Pasco County, authorities say. On Monday, Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, was charged with fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder after tried to escape from the trooper.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO