Henrico Crime Report – Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a convenience store Jan. 27 at 7:59 a.m.

9200 block of Lydell Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with intimidation at Brookland Middle School Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

East Laburnum Avenue at Pinalto Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Jan. 27 at 2:13 p.m.

300 block of Cedarwood Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, non-aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, and being drunk in a public place at a condominium/townhouse complex Jan. 27 at 2:51 p.m.

8900 block of Quioccasin Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with a sex offense, trespassing, and being drunk in a public place at a restaurant Jan. 28 at 5:14 p.m.

100 block of Federal Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Jan. 28 at 11 p.m.

4700 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting and possession of cocaine at a medical facility Jan. 29 at 9:40 a.m.

10100 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs and other state traffic violations Jan. 29 at 5:34 p.m.

10800 block of Good Oak Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with strangulation at a single-family home Jan. 30 at 12 a.m.

7400 block of Griffin Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault and strangulation at a single-family home Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

6100 block of Hawkes Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with assault with a knife at a single-family home Jan. 30 at 11:29 p.m.

500 block of Winnetka Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with unlawful entry, trespassing, and vandalism at a single-family home Jan. 31 at 9:09 a.m.

1600 block of Skipwith Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with aggravated assault on a police officer at a medical facility Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.

5700 block of Tivoli Circle – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and heroin at an apartment complex Jan. 31 at 9:25 p.m.

12200 block of Wegmans Boulevard – Police arrested and charged a citizen with petit larceny, possession of heroin and cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 1 at 3:37 p.m.

West Broad Street at Carousel Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine at a bus stop Feb. 2 at 6:33 a.m.

5700 block of Pony Farm Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault and vandalism at an apartment complex Feb. 2 at 9:52 a.m.

1700 block of East Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with identity theft and a warrant service at a place of worship Feb. 2 at 3:05 p.m.

5000 block of Hickory Park Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Feb. 2 at 7:29 p.m.

