ourquadcities.com
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
KWQC
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday. Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
Moline to build broadband network across the city
Work to build a broadband network across the City of Moline will start in a few weeks. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced the first construction meeting with Metronet will be next week, and the project will start three to four weeks after that meeting. The Moline City Council approved a deal in December for Metronet to build the fiber optic network. Service should start to become available by early summer.
KWQC
Police: One person dead in two-vehicle crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
wvik.org
Man from Moline Concerned about CO2 Pipeline Safety
Tonight, people who live in Illinois near the proposed route of a carbon dioxide pipeline can learn more about it. The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines will host a free webinar which will focus on the Wolf Carbon Solutions project which is affiliated with ADM. Bill Davies, from Moline, is...
KWQC
Police: Davenport man dead after two-vehicle crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8 p.m., according to a press release. Police found a 22-year-old man from Davenport, who was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
WQAD
Spring flooding risk likely elevated for the Quad Cities in 2023
MOLINE, Ill. — Temperatures are warming up, snow is melting, ice is on the move, and if you live along one of the many area rivers, the concern for flooding is starting to become top of mind. Later this week on Thursday Feb. 9, we'll be hearing from our...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
ourquadcities.com
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
ourquadcities.com
End of COVID-19 emergency means costs go up
Some family budget changes will be happening as Illinois winds down the COVID-19 emergency. Governor JB Pritzker declared May 11 as the end date for the public health emergency. Maybe the biggest impact to many families will be the reduction of SNAP benefits. “The public health emergency will be ending...
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
