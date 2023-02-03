Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, Pa. ( WETM ) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. Petrowski will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years, the DA’s announcement said.

The sentencing was part of an investigation launched last summer when a 14-year-old reportedly told police that they had sex first in early June 2022 and then twice more through the rest of hte month, according to the affidavit.

On July 17, police interviewed Petrowski, and he admitted to the three incidents and “related that it was stupid”, the criminal complaint said.

