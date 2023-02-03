ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjohK_0kbU7VKD00

ROARING BRANCH, Pa. ( WETM ) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. Petrowski will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years, the DA’s announcement said.

Roaring Branch man charged with sexual assault of a minor

The sentencing was part of an investigation launched last summer when a 14-year-old reportedly told police that they had sex first in early June 2022 and then twice more through the rest of hte month, according to the affidavit.

On July 17, police interviewed Petrowski, and he admitted to the three incidents and “related that it was stupid”, the criminal complaint said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WETM 18 News

Addison man indicted on rape charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document. Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident. According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury. Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house

Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say. Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29. When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash,...
BERWICK, PA
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
wkok.com

Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

$5K reward for info on 2011 Wysox missing woman case

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County. The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Cops: Snyder County Prison Inmate Fakes Child Death, Fails to Return

SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bomb threat called into Selinsgrove Walmart

State police are investigating a bomb threat to a Walmart in Selinsgrove. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
News Channel 34

Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy