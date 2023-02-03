ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline

It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause

Jonathan Toews has never played for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks in all the years he’s had in the NHL so far. That could change soon, though, if he ultimately waives his no-move clause and lets the Blackhawks send him elsewhere. It’s all on Jonathan Toews whether he’d make that decision ahead of […] The post RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret

The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
PORTLAND, OR
Willie Green sparks optimism for Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram ahead of All-Star break

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram missing a bunch of games in the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are having a hard time keeping up with the best teams. That being said, they are still inside the play-in tournament picture, currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference. They have a chance to improve […] The post Willie Green sparks optimism for Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram ahead of All-Star break appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics

CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have much time to mourn their recent loss to the New York Knicks. A huge matchup with the Boston Celtics awaits them. It’s the perfect chance for the Sixers to prove that their recent stretch of success is more than just beating up on inferior teams. The Celtics […] The post Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Is DeMar DeRozan playing vs. Grizzlies?

Chicago Bulls star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan put together a fairly forgettable performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He scored 19 points — on 8-for-17 shooting from the field and 0-for-1 behind the three-point arc — dished out five assists and came up with one steal in a decisive 128-104 Bulls win. Still, when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan will surely want to know: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
MEMPHIS, TN
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
CHICAGO, IL
RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist

The NBA’s Trade Deadline is just two days away, and Fred VanVleet’s name continues to arise in trade talks around the league. A potential Toronto Raptors-Orlando Magic trade would reportedly involve Jalen Suggs, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore. Although the Magic sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, they reached the 20-win threshold […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
Is Alex Caruso playing vs. Grizzlies?

Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
CHICAGO, IL
Luka Doncic witnesses Jaden Hardy provide glimpse of scary potential with performance vs Jazz

Luka Doncic was not in Salt Lake City Monday night to watch in person the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, but he certainly saw the contest from somewhere else. The Mavs superstar must have also been left impressed with the performance of his fellow young guns on the team, with Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each putting up 29 points in Dallas’ 124-111 road victory.
DALLAS, TX
Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks pushed their chips all in for this season, trading with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Kyrie Irving. In return, the Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. With this new addition, the Mavericks announce themselves as a contender for the title, and the oddsmakers appear to be in agreement. […] The post Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RUMOR: Fred VanVleet trade buzz gains steam as Clippers, Suns eye point guard help

Fred VanVleet could soon be moving down the border with this name starting to get serious buzz ahead of this week’s NBA trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors guard is said to be on the radars of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, two playoff contenders who are each looking to boost their backcourt. […] The post RUMOR: Fred VanVleet trade buzz gains steam as Clippers, Suns eye point guard help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Is Dejounte Murray playing vs. Pelicans?

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray starred against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He scored 28 points — on 10-for-21 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three — dished out ten assists, blocked two shots, and came up with a steal in the 128-108 Hawks loss. So when the Hawks travel […] The post Is Dejounte Murray playing vs. Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches

The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los […] The post RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
