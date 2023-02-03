Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO