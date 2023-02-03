ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Woman dead after crash in Trotwood Monday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
A woman is dead after a crash in Trotwood Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the crash in the 4000 block of Little Richmond Road around 5:11 p.m., according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.

The woman was driving a Jeep east on Little Richmond Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line, went off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, the report said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the woman’s identify.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



