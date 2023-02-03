WHEELERSBURG — Dusty Spradlin has coached the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates for two full decades. He couldn’t remember the size of seven for a single senior class. “Never had seven before,” said Spradlin. “But the thing that is so satisfying is that they are great kids, they are competitive kids. They play multiple sports, they’ve had success, they’ve won a lot of ballgames. I’ve always said Senior Nights can be rough. There is a lot of emotion, it starts hitting you that your time is short. But this group has just been fantastic. They’ve been in a lot of big games, and here we are for Senior Night, and I thought our kids came out and gave a great effort.”

