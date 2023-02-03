DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna Hodges devotes much of her time to serving the community through her nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love. Now Hodges is asking for help from her community to assist her with continuing to serve others. Hodges says she was the victim of two hit and run accidents in the last three weeks and her vehicle is totaled. Without a vehicle, Hodges says she’s unable to serve the community in the ways she has been. Hodges drives food to a homeless shelter every Sunday and makes frequent trips with donations of clothing and other items for those in need.

