ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

At the Movies: Film critic reviews ’80 for Brady,’ ‘Knock at the Cabin’

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YElMc_0kbU70IB00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “80 for Brady” and “Knock at the Cabin” on Good Day Arkansas. Both films are currently playing in theaters.

“80 for Brady” has a star-studded cast that features Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady. It’s inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play. Brady is also a producer of the film.

“Knock at the Cabin” is about a young girl and her parents being taken as hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Watch the video above to see Cook’s review of the two movies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
SEARCY, AR
THV11

UCA cheer team faces allegations of racism amid coaching change

CONWAY, Ark. — There's a new head coach and allegations of racism on the University of Central Arkansas cheerleading team. On Monday morning, the UCA cheer team was suspended. In a Facebook post, UCA athletics released a statement that said in part that they were "looking at a reorganization"...
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy