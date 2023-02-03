At the Movies: Film critic reviews ’80 for Brady,’ ‘Knock at the Cabin’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “80 for Brady” and “Knock at the Cabin” on Good Day Arkansas. Both films are currently playing in theaters.

“80 for Brady” has a star-studded cast that features Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady. It’s inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play. Brady is also a producer of the film.

“Knock at the Cabin” is about a young girl and her parents being taken as hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

