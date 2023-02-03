ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Disrespectful’: Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Deletes ‘Uncalled For’ TikTok Mocking Pam Anderson

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdRRZ_0kbU6poq00
mega

Tommy Lee ’s wife Brittany Furlan has been attacked after posting a TikTok where she mocked her husband’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson , RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, social media star Furlan, 36, posted a video of herself using a filter named “90’s Pam Makeup” that made her look like Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLfES_0kbU6poq00
TikTok/Brittany Furlan

Furlan captioned the video “Pam if I died” and it showed her acting unfazed by the news of Furlan’s death and then laying down next to Tommy Lee.

In her new Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story and memoir Love, Pamela , Anderson described the rollercoaster relationship she had with Lee. She described him as being the true love of her life and she spoke fondly of him despite the alleged abuse he inflicted on her.

Anderson has remarried multiple times but admitted she believed Lee was essentially her soul mate. She said she knew Furlan would most likely not enjoy hearing her story but said it was her truth.

It appears Furlan became aware of Anderson’s statements and decided to create a TikTok. She captioned the video, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpWm7_0kbU6poq00
TikTok/Brittany Furlan

However, TikTok users were quick to come for Furlan for being “disrespectful.” Page Six , who first reported the news, found one user wrote, “Pam even said on Howard Stern that she respects their marriage and she’s happy that he’s happy. She had nothing but nice things to say.”

Another said, “Pam has been nothing but respectful to her. This is so uncalled for.” Furlan deleted the video minutes after posting it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPfCn_0kbU6poq00
mega

That didn’t stop the Anderson supporters from continuing to call out Furlan in the comment section of other videos. “She said she liked you, respected your marriage, was happy for you guys, and how you make him happy. I think she was very respectful of you while,” one said.

While another added, “Girl she said she respect ur marriage no need to do all this.” One user pointed out, "Pam said that she could never love anyone the way she loved Tommy but she could never go back to him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hTzT_0kbU6poq00
mega

Earlier in the week, Furlan posted a video telling her followers that she was “good” and to not focus on what all the “mean” people were saying about her.

“Thank you to all the people who have been so sweet,” she said before claiming Lee has been laughing all the drama off with her.

RadarOnline

LOS ANGELES, CA
