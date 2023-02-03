Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Folk School of Fayetteville to set up shop in Walker-Stone house
The folks behind a beloved Fayetteville tradition have a new project in the works. Fayetteville Roots Festival founders Jerrmy Gawthrop and Bernice and Bryan Hembree this week announced a plan to take over the Walker-Stone House to create a music space in the historic building just off the Fayetteville square.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City to host blood drive Feb. 8 on Fayetteville square
The city will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 on the Fayetteville downtown square. Donations will go to Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, which is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals. Officials said local blood...
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Orleans-based restaurant The Daily Beet to open Fayetteville location
A mostly-vegetarian restaurant and juice bar with two locations in New Orleans is set to soon expand to Fayetteville. The restaurant, called The Daily Beet, will be located in the Ice House Building on West Avenue, just off Dickson Street at 339 N. West Ave. Owner Dylan Maisel got his...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Watch Fayetteville’s event in recognition of the National Day of Racial Healing
City leaders last month held an event in recognition of the National Day of Racial Healing. The annual observance was launched in January 2017 by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative, which aims to introduce racial healing to a broader audience, address the legacy of racism in the country and inspire people to work towards racial equity in their communities.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville City Council recap: Feb. 7, 2023
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
tourcounsel.com
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
talkbusiness.net
Residential building permits in 4 largest cities dropped 10.3% last year; Centerton up 32%
After rebounding in 2021, residential building permits in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities took a step back in 2022. According to data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, there were 1,582 residential permits issued last year in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 10.3% from 2021 (1,764).
KHBS
Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event
CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas
Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
nwahomepage.com
Weather Blog: Heavy rainfall likely this week
The potential for heavy rainfall continues to increase across the area, especially as we move into the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. Significant amounts of rain will be possible, with the main impacts expected to be along and north of the Bobby Hopper tunnel. These areas could see thunderstorms, which would enhance rainfall rates and cause increased flooding potential.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville seeks 20 volunteers for boards and committees
Officials are looking to fill 20 positions on 13 of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Advertising and Promotion Commission, Black Heritage Preservation Commission, Fayetteville Arts Council, Planning Commission and nine more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within...
OnlyInYourState
The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas
Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next
We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
