Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
Gateway Chamber Orchestra breaks boundaries, performances of La Pasión según San Marcos in March
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces their second set of performances of Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s work, La Pasión según San Marcos (St. Mark Passion) on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. The concert will be performed at The George and Sharon Mabry Hall, located on the Austin Peay State University campus.
Camp Rainbow a dream come true for seriously ill children | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Camp Rainbow, which grew out of the Dream Factory in Clarksville, has been going on since 1983, providing kids with medical needs a fully supported summer camp experience. It is held each year at Brandon Springs Group Camp at Land Between the Lakes. After...
Historian explores Clarksville’s tobacco legacy in inaugural ‘Tobacco Talks’ program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local historian Carolyn Stier Ferrell will kick off a “Tobacco Talks” program series with a presentation on the history and importance of tobacco on Clarksville’s development at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Trahern building on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
Connie Perry
Connie Perry, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will honor Connie’s wishes by not having a public service of remembrance. They will celebrate her life every day with the wonderful memories they shared with her. Connie was a...
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
Middle College student to compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Madeline Grace Pufall, 17, of Clarksville, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University with the title of “Miss Clarksville Teen USA.”. Pufall attends Middle College at Austin Peay State University, dually working for...
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
Sam Fox’s Doughbird Now Open in Nashville
Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills — Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1. Doughbird...
APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
Carolyn Jean (Blanton) Fisher
Carolyn Jean Blanton Fisher, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Carolyn was born November 11, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late William Blanton and Dorothy McDaniel Blanton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Del Fisher.
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
David Lawrence Downing, Jr.
A Memorial service for David Lawrence Downing Jr, age 58, of Oak Grove, KY will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Reed Shepherd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. David was born on May 1,...
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Agnes Burney Ellis
Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
