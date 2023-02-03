ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Detroit News

Will Johnson gives Michigan defense a reliable piece to build upon

Once Michigan cornerback Will Johnson got his first interception in a college game, it was almost as though the pressure of achieving that goal relaxed him and allowed him to play freely the rest of the season. Johnson, the five-star from Grosse Pointe South, earned five starts last fall as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan 2013 rewind: The roster was more than just the six NBA stars

This is the second in a series of stories marking the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Michigan men’s basketball team that reached the national championship game, by The Detroit News’ Rod Beard, who was the beat writer from 2010-15. Throughout the remainder of the season, I’ll reminisce about several of the significant games and memories from that team, with perspective from some of the players and coaches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'

Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy