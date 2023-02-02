ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

'Once-In-A-Generation Storm' Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal

PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
PIEDMONT, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes

It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Radio Business Report

A Rural Oklahoma FM Trades Hands

It’s a 14kw noncommercial FM facility serving a rural portion of Oklahoma. With the FCC’s blessing, it will soon become a property owned by Calvario Communications.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

