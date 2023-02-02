Read full article on original website
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
Analyzing the Oklahoma basketball postseason pairings in Classes 2A-4A
By Ty Loftis Photo of Dale's Dayton Forsythe by Christian Potts The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released district basketball assignments over the weekend for Classes 2A-4A, paving the way ahead to the state tournament. Each class is divided up into four areas and ...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes
It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
Radio Business Report
A Rural Oklahoma FM Trades Hands
It’s a 14kw noncommercial FM facility serving a rural portion of Oklahoma. With the FCC’s blessing, it will soon become a property owned by Calvario Communications.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
