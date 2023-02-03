Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County Officials warn of scammers
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials have issued a scam alert following new and improved scam techniques. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley says scammers are getting more sophisticated. “Before we would get a lot of reports about scammers calling or sending an email...
WJHG-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week. Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
WJHG-TV
FEMA’s home buyout program changes Bay County resident’s life
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners across the Panhandle can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a bad storm. “The driveway floods. It’ll go into the garage. The garage floods, and it’ll get into the house,” Homeowner Keriss Cambria said. That flooding would happen on more...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for February 5-11
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
WJHG-TV
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
WJHG-TV
Front Beach Road sidewalk project costs more than expected
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian safety is top of mind for many as Spring Break is fast approaching. That’s why Bay County leaders partnered up with the Florida Department of Transportation to build sidewalks along Front Beach Road. Phase I is between Twin Lakes Drive to East...
WEAR
Deputies: 16-year-old crashes stolen SUV, spits on Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County after deputies say he burglarized a business trailer before crashing a stolen vehicle into a fence. The sheriff's office says Jerry Bankenhead of Crestview is charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding,...
Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
navarrenewspaper.com
One kilogram of crystal methamphetamine off the street
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Crestview man, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview. Forty-nine year old Timothy Holt was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found Holt to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
WJHG-TV
Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
WEAR
Small plane crashes at Peter Prince airport in Milton, pilot hospitalized
MILTON, Fla. -- A single-engine aircraft crashed at the end of the runway at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:34 p.m. at the airport located at 5550 N Airport Rd. in Milton. According to Santa Rosa County, the pilot -- a male in his...
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
