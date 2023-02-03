ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Late Barrage Gives No. 2 Bobcats Comeback Victory at Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. — Three goals in a span of 1:52 erased a 2-1 deficit for the No. 2 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey program and the Bobcats would leave Hanover with a 4-2 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday night at Thompson Arena. The squad's third win over the Big...
HANOVER, NH
gobobcats.com

Quinnipiac Plays Host to Mount St. Mary's Sunday in Hamden

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-6, 7-4 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9 MAAC) M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball wraps up a three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon in Hamden, playing host to Mount St. Mary's at 2:00 PM on ESPN+. The Bobcats enter...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Brown & Whalen-Merediz Earn Singles Wins vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis competed in its fifth non-conference matchup of the season, falling 5-2 to Fairleigh Dickinson. The two Bobcat points came from singles matches. Andreas Whalen-Merediz and Donovan Brown each came from behind and won in a third set tiebreaker. For Donovan Brown, the...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Balanc Reaches 1,000 Career Points Sunday vs. Mount St. Mary's

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball battled on Sunday afternoon in Hamden, as the Bobcats fell vs. Mount St. Mary's in MAAC play by the final score of 79-75. The Mount outscored Quinnipiac 49-39 in the second half to earn the comeback victory. Jalen Benjamin (23 points) and Jedy Cordilia (22 points) led the way offensively for the road team.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Nella Picks Up Singles Win Against Delaware

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's tennis fell to the University of Delaware, 6-1, on Friday evening at the North Haven Health and Racquet Club. Kamilla Nella picked up the Bobcats' lone point as she won her singles match. She now has 92 career victories at Quinnipiac. SCORE. Quinnipiac...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Fall to Delaware in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis competed in its fourth matchup of the spring season on Saturday, falling 6-1 to Delaware. The Bobcats earned the doubles point with wins from the tandems of Kemal Karagozoglu and Shaurya Sood, and Ayato Arakaki and Donovan Brown. SCORE. Delaware 6, Quinnipiac...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

