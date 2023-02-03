ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges

(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities believe Union Parish inmate escapee may not be in the area; has ties in Tangipahoa Parish

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department are currently searching for 29-year-old Ike Strickland. Strickland is an inmate at UPDC and escaped from his trustee detail in Marion, La. on February 7, 2023, around 7:00 AM he is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124 or 911.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify victim in fatal State Street shooting; need public assistance to identify the primary suspect

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, around Noon, Monroe Police confirmed the identity of the victim of the State Street fatal shooting with NBC 10. According to authorities, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Moore. If you know the whereabouts of an individual who may be responsible […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating man wanted for Violation of Protective Order

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas. Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD offers up to $10K for information leading to the arrest of South 12th Street shooting suspect

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/07/2023): On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed with NBC 10 that authorities are offering up to $10,000 for the information leading up to the arrest or grand jury indictment of Issazavian Webb. Webb is wanted for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder. If […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR
cenlanow.com

Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged...
BASTROP, LA
fgazette.com

UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations

Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
RICHWOOD, LA
cenlanow.com

18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
BASTROP, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
UNION PARISH, LA

