UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department are currently searching for 29-year-old Ike Strickland. Strickland is an inmate at UPDC and escaped from his trustee detail in Marion, La. on February 7, 2023, around 7:00 AM he is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124 or 911.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO