Related
WJCL
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Savannah, taken to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5 p.m.:The road has reopened. According to witnesses who spoke to WJCL at the scene, the driver hit a car and then drove on to the sidewalk. The driver then accelerated on the sidewalk, running over the barricades. Moments later, a construction worker was struck....
Pedestrian injured in Broughton Street crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that injured a construction worker Monday. According to SPD, a 71-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park his car when he hit the gas, sending the vehicle onto the sidewalk. The driver continued down the sidewalk, hit a tree and several […]
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
WJCL
Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
Officials rescue 56-year-old woman from boat stuck along GA coast
Video from the United States Coast Guard shows them airlifting the woman near Saint Catherine’s Island on Saturday.
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Malik Green, 25, was killed in a shooting on the night of July 26, 2022, on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road. At the time, authorities said it appeared that the shooting was the result of a […]
Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
WJCL
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
Death of Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach in spotlight at double murder trial
Mark Tinsley, a South Carolina attorney. testified Monday that the Murdaugh family was given special treatment after a 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?
54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
