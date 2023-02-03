ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured during crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian injured in Broughton Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that injured a construction worker Monday. According to SPD, a 71-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park his car when he hit the gas, sending the vehicle onto the sidewalk. The driver continued down the sidewalk, hit a tree and several […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
Olive Barker

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy