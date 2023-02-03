Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Saints set to make huge Derek Carr move amid Raiders fallout
Derek Carr is reportedly going to visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport. The Las Vegas Raiders granted the QB permission to meet with the Saints after New Orleans invited him for a visit. However, no trade is imminent at this juncture. Derek Carr has been linked to a number of various […] The post Saints set to make huge Derek Carr move amid Raiders fallout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl
The door for a potential reunion with the New York Giants is open if you ask Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The 29-year-old defensive back, who is currently preparing with his team for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, said that is possible that after this season, he will be back in Giants […] The post James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch
Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game. During the Chiefs […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I did nothing’: Melvin Gordon’s hilariously accurate take on being in Super Bowl with the Chiefs
Heading into the 2022 campaign, running back Melvin Gordon was positioned to be a key playmaker in the Denver Broncos backfield. Over 10 games with the team, he recorded 318 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 90 total carries. Through the air, he added 25 receptions for 233 receiving yards. For our 2022-23 NFL […] The post ‘I did nothing’: Melvin Gordon’s hilariously accurate take on being in Super Bowl with the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement
Everyone has an opinion about the retirement of Tom Brady, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not hesitant to share his. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his intentions to step away from the game of football last Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on a short video. Since Brady...
Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie
Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear. Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 […] The post Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
L’Jarius Sneed’s 1-word response when asked if he would ‘shadow’ Eagles WRs in Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC despite relying on one of the youngest groups of cornerbacks in football. L’Jarius Sneed is his position’s elder statesman in Kansas City, enjoying a breakout campaign in his third NFL season at age 25. The Chiefs’ three other main cornerbacks are all rookies, none older than 24. Only Trent McDuffie, the team’s first-round pick in April, had the pre-draft pedigree of an impact player, too. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, both of whom picked off Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, were selected in the fourth and seven rounds, respectively.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ jaw-dropping Super Bowl take that Eagles fans will love
During his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup. Specifically, he was asked about both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs offenses. With his answer, Rodgers was clear that this matchup could very...
‘He carves you up’: Brandon Graham’s warning to Eagles about defending Patrick Mahomes
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham believes there’s one way to try to stop to Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Super Bowl LVII will pit an elite Eagles’ pass rush against Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the best player in the NFL. Brandon Graham knows that Philadelphia must try to put as much pressure on […] The post ‘He carves you up’: Brandon Graham’s warning to Eagles about defending Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie
Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski reveals initial reaction to Tom Brady retirement
It will take some time for the sports world to adjust to life after Tom Brady. The all-time great quarterback announced his retirement for a second time in his career on Feb. 1, shocking many who believed he still had plenty left to give. One such individual who was taken...
Mark Andrews puts Ravens on notice with stern message about offensive coordinator hire
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a stern message to the team about what to look for when hiring their new offensive coordinator, according to a tweet from NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms. “This is such a pass happy league,” Mark Andrews said. “If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind.” For […] The post Mark Andrews puts Ravens on notice with stern message about offensive coordinator hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
