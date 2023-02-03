OTTAWA-Canada said Tuesday it would spend an additional $34 billion to help the country's provincial governments deliver publicly-funded health-care services to Canadians. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed the new spending while meeting with the country's provincial premiers, who have pleaded for more cash from Ottawa to help deal with long wait times in emergency rooms, backlogs for surgeries and shortages of doctors and nurses. Canada's healthcare system is run separately by each province.

2 HOURS AGO