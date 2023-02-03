Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly
(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
Mercer International : announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill...
February 7, 2023 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors. Mercer International Inc. announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill for eight weeks. Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) announces that the operator of the Cariboo Pulp and Paper mill, in which Mercer has a joint venture interest, has announced a planned curtailment of operation beginning in mid-April for a month and then for another month in the third quarter.
Industrials Up Slightly on Mixed Earnings Prospects -- Industrials Roundup
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid mixed earnings prospects. Spirit AeroSystems shares surged as growth in Airbus demand for its fuselages offset some struggles at former parent Boeing. Boeing rose after the jetmaker said it would cut about 2,000 jobs, primarily in finance and human resources despite plans for net hiring this year.
Baru Gold Announces Gold Loan Mandate for $15 Million USD
Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 7, 2023 - Baru Gold Corp. Baru” and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe (“TMS”) or the “Company”)(TSX.V:BARU) (OTC:BARUF) is happy to announce to stakeholders and investors the signing of an agreement with an Asian-based Investment and Banking Advisory Firm (the “Investment Firm”) to assist with placing a.
Fortescue Plans First Mining at Gabon Iron-Ore Project in 2nd Half 2023
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said it expects to start mining the Belinga iron-ore deposit in Gabon in the second half of 2023 after agreeing the legal, fiscal and regulatory regimes for the project. The world's fourth-largest iron-ore miner said a mining convention signed on Tuesday allows for production of up...
Dusit International appoints Makoto Yamashita to spearhead Kyoto, Japan hotel openings
BANGKOK & KYOTO, Japan , Feb 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - - Dusit International. leading hotel and property development companies, has appointed Mr. as pre-opening General Manager of ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Area GM - Kyoto. , where he will oversee Dusit-brand openings later this year. Marking an important...
Canada Commits $34 Billion in New Spending for Health Care
OTTAWA-Canada said Tuesday it would spend an additional $34 billion to help the country's provincial governments deliver publicly-funded health-care services to Canadians. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed the new spending while meeting with the country's provincial premiers, who have pleaded for more cash from Ottawa to help deal with long wait times in emergency rooms, backlogs for surgeries and shortages of doctors and nurses. Canada's healthcare system is run separately by each province.
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands
(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.
Chevron in talks with Algeria for energy exploration deal - WSJ
(Reuters) - Chevron Corp has opened talks with Algeria to allow the U.S. oil firm to undertake energy exploration in the North African country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Chevron has sent representatives in government relations, security and business development to Algiers, some of whom have met Algerian...
Britain presses on with proposals for a digital pound
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is pressing on with work on a possible digital pound that could be in use by the second half of this decade and help prevent the fragmentation of an electronic cash system dominated by tech or banking giants, officials said on Monday. The Bank of England...
New Age Metals Announces Palladium Assay Results from 2022 Drilling Program at River Valley
FSE:P7J.F) (“NAM” or “Company”) announces the assay results from its 2022 exploration drilling program on the River Valley Palladium (“Pd”) Project, near. . Six diamond drill holes were completed totalling 1,328 m at. Dana South Zone. , located near the north end of the...
U.S. approves sale up to $10 billion sale of HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition to Poland- Pentagon
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles and rockets to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The sale comes as Kyiv has praised their U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) rocket launchers for...
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain's National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service
Great Britain’s SolarEdge Home Battery owners can participate in the Demand Flexibility Service to help stabilize the grid and earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during pre-scheduled ‘peak demand events’. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the...
European regulator rules out single-pilot flying by 2030
(Reuters) - European aviation regulators have ruled out an industry push to allow planes to fly with only one pilot by 2030, and said only more experienced pilots could be alone in the cockpit, according to a senior official. The regulator is weighing a pitch for limited solo flying in...
Factbox-Details on Canadian government new healthcare funding
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces and territories to tackle the country's strained public health system. Here are some of the key aspects of the plan:. * An immediate C$2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to. address pressures...
China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
