Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Tyrus Announces Stipulation For NWA World's Heavyweight Championship Match At NWA Nuff Said
At NWA Nuff Said, Tyrus and Matt Cardona will settle their issues man-to-man. On the February 7 edition of NWA Powerrr, Matt Cardona and Tyrus were on opposite ends of a Six-Man Tag Team Match, with the winning captain choosing the stipulation for the upcoming NWA World's Heavyweight Championship match at NWA Nuff Said on Saturday, February 11.
Montez Ford And Damian Priest Qualify For Men's Elimination Chamber Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Damian Priest is going to Montreal. The field for the Men's Elimination Chamber match is continuing to round out, as Damian Priest was able to defeat Angelo Dawkins in a qualifying match on the February 6, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. After a great back and forth bout, Priest pinned Dawkins after hitting him with his signature chokeslam.
Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
A heated tag bout has been added to the Elimination Chamber premium live event. In what will be a continuation of their near year long feud, Edge and Beth Phoenix are set to take on the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley) at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Edge and Phoenix laid out the challenge on the Feburary 6 edition of WWE Raw, which led to Finn Balor accepting on the behalf of Ripley (with the approval of Dominik Mysterio).
WWE Raw On 2/6 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Falls
Check out the viewership numbers for the February 6 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on February 6 averaged 1.866 million viewers. This number is down 12% from the 2.114 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in...
Carmelo Hayes Sweeps Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker Retains, New Champions Crowned | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - In the opening bout, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Dijak appeared to break his finger in the bout. Shawn Michaels would later reveal on the post-show media call that Dijak's finger was not broken in the match.
Taya Valkyrie On Her Contract Status, Billie Starkz, MLW, Microman, Dario Cueto, Lucha Underground
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Taya, who you can see on MLW on Reelz!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Bout Added To NJPW New Beginning In Osaka
A new title match has been added to NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that House of Torture (SHO, EVIL, & Yujiro Takahashi) will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita. The six-man bout was previously announced, but the six-man...
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Jamie Hayter Reflects On Her Match With Hikaru Shida, Wants To Face Her At A PPV
Jamie Hayter would happily face Hikaru Shida again. Hayter and Shida, a former AEW Women's World Champion, have clashed several times, as they have faced off in multiple tag team matches. They were both in the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, where Toni Storm emerged victorious. Hayter beat Storm to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2022. She then defended the gold against Shida on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Terrence And Terrell Hughes Hope To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and they hope to make a big impact in 2023. Known as TNT, Terrence & Terrell have already been part of AEW Dark tapings and done extra work in WWE. For 2023, they hope to sign with a company on a full-time basis.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6): Castagnoli/Yuta, Top Flight, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on February 6. Matches were taped on February 1 from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor &...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0