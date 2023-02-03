ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta High students go on history adventure

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System host all-county band concert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together. The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert. We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Increasing clouds Saturday night with a few showers Sunday morning

As of 7:30 p.m.: We saw plentiful sunshine on Saturday, with highs only topping out in the low 50s in Augusta. Clouds increase tonight, with isolated rain showers rolling in Sunday morning across our southeastern counties. Next week starts off dry, but rain returns during the second half of the week. Temperatures will bump up to the 70s mid-week before cooling back down next weekend.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location. The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday. The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet and 140 pounds, according to authorities. According to authorities, the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
AUGUSTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy