Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
Richmond County School System host all-county band concert
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together. The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert. We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big warm up is in store this week with highs well above normal through Thursday. A cold front will move in Friday and bring us widespread rain. Cooler temperatures behind the front this weekend. Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will not be...
Increasing clouds Saturday night with a few showers Sunday morning
As of 7:30 p.m.: We saw plentiful sunshine on Saturday, with highs only topping out in the low 50s in Augusta. Clouds increase tonight, with isolated rain showers rolling in Sunday morning across our southeastern counties. Next week starts off dry, but rain returns during the second half of the week. Temperatures will bump up to the 70s mid-week before cooling back down next weekend.
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location. The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday. The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be...
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet and 140 pounds, according to authorities. According to authorities, the...
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an Augusta murder victim found dead in an abandoned building on Meadowbrook Drive. The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once. For Ankeny’s mother, it’s the third time she’s lost a child. Here’s how she’s...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
