Don Lemon Screamed at Co-Host Kaitlan Collins, So Boss Made Him Take a Day to ‘Cool Off’

Read full article on original website
Lala1313
4d ago
if he were to scream at me...JUST ONCE.....He'd have a really hard time getting up....if he even does
Reply(1)
8
GUMBO
2d ago
I witnessed the December 8th broadcast. She did in fact interrupt him on-air; he politely said allow him to complete his thought. She's new to The Desk and I thought the interruption was impolite to say the lest. I had never seen a commenter talking and a co-host interrupts.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Chris Cuomo says he's 'emotionally and psychologically beat up' after being fired by CNN in new interview
The former CNN anchor has a new show on NewsNation, but said "I'll never be what I was" in an interview with the "No BS News Hour" podcast.
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown
Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Kaitlan Collins All Smiles After 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Don Lemon's Reprimanded For 'Screaming' At Her In Explosive Off-Air Spat
Don Lemon, who? CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins smiled from ear to ear as she broke her cover just hours after it was revealed that her co-anchor, Lemon, was told to take the day and "cool" after allegedly "screaming" at her for "interrupting" him on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Lemon's alleged hissy fit occurred off camera on December 8, leaving Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken." While the 30-year-old — who is the news network's youngest chief White House Correspondent — "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," she slapped on a smile when the news of...
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Ex-CNN host Brian Stelter says he still doesn't know why 'Reliable Sources' was canceled
During an interview, Brian Stelter repeatedly claimed he doesn't know why he was fired from CNN and why his show "Reliable Sources" was canceled, which came as a "big surprise" to him.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Popculture
Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer
Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
George Santos’ Ex-Wife Breaks Cover In New Jersey, Has 'Nothing To Say' About Embattled GOP Congressman & His String Of Scandals
George Santos’ ex-wife was spotted living a comfortable suburban life in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.Uadla Vieira Santos was married to the disgraced GOP congressman for seven years, and many people would love to hear her spill all the tea on George, who was elected to Congress based on a series of falsehoods and using hundreds of thousands of mysterious dollars.Daily Mail caught up with Uadla, 29, as she was leaving her home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but she had “nothing to say” when asked questions about her embattled ex.Santos, 34, married Uadla in 2012. She filed for divorce the...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
George Santos' ex-boyfriend said he lived with the congressman and his wife while they were still married but thought the couple were just friends at the time: 'We all used to go party together'
George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, also questioned Santos' claim that his mother died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 16