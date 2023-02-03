ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

School vouchers remain a very bad idea in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, perhaps sensing political opportunity in a year when state elected leaders and legislators are carving up a historic $32.7 billion cash surplus, has come out in firm support of publicly funded vouchers that would funnel tax dollars to parents who want to send their children to private or faith-based schools.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

EPA investigating Texas’ enforcement of Clean Water Act

The Environmental Protection Agency says an informal investigation is underway after more than two dozen environmental advocacy groups submitted a petition against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition alleges that state regulators are not doing enough to protect water quality in Texas, as is federally required. The environmental...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy