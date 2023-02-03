Read full article on original website
Teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of ‘boycotting’ oil and gas industry
The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for “boycotting” the oil and gas industry. In 2021, Texas lawmakers prohibited state funds from contracting with or investing in companies that divest from...
School vouchers remain a very bad idea in Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott, perhaps sensing political opportunity in a year when state elected leaders and legislators are carving up a historic $32.7 billion cash surplus, has come out in firm support of publicly funded vouchers that would funnel tax dollars to parents who want to send their children to private or faith-based schools.
Gambling proponents unveil new plan to legalize casinos in Texas
Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters...
Winter Storm Uri, drought likely affected trees hit hard by freeze, experts say
Hollywood Park resident Misty Ptasnik and her husband David were heartbroken to step out into their front yard Wednesday morning to see that one of their beloved live oaks had half collapsed under the weight of ice on its branches. The couple set out to find a local tree specialist...
EPA investigating Texas’ enforcement of Clean Water Act
The Environmental Protection Agency says an informal investigation is underway after more than two dozen environmental advocacy groups submitted a petition against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition alleges that state regulators are not doing enough to protect water quality in Texas, as is federally required. The environmental...
State Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
The State Board of Education no longer opposes school voucher programs, a change in stance that could pave the way for the passage of legislation allowing parents to use public dollars on private school tuition. After initially adopting legislative priorities months ago that included a call to “reject all attempts...
