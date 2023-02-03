ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Feb 6

1 - SJV (1) 23-0 SJV saw its biggest scare of the season against Montclair Immaculate, trailing by 8 late in the 3rd quarter, but just like championship teams due, they came back and won 72-68. They also picked up wins against Raritan and Pope John during the week. This week they earned the #1 seed in the SCT and have a bye in the first round. They will play the winner of Toms River East and Marlboro on Thursday. They also play Christ the King on Saturday in NYC.
The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up

One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
