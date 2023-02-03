Read full article on original website
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Feb 6
1 - SJV (1) 23-0 SJV saw its biggest scare of the season against Montclair Immaculate, trailing by 8 late in the 3rd quarter, but just like championship teams due, they came back and won 72-68. They also picked up wins against Raritan and Pope John during the week. This week they earned the #1 seed in the SCT and have a bye in the first round. They will play the winner of Toms River East and Marlboro on Thursday. They also play Christ the King on Saturday in NYC.
The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up
One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
9 Year Old Boy Graduates High School And Starts College In Pennsylvania
What were you doing at 9 years old? You were probably trading Garbage Pale Kids in class and getting in trouble for it. A genius was a hard thing to come by back then and we see even fewer of them today. Are you ready to feel like a total...
More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week
I feel like a broken record by saying yet again there is no significant snow on the horizon for New Jersey. (Meaning in the next 7 to 10 days, which takes us to the midpoint of February.) What a weird winter it's been. But there are still six and a half weeks to go.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you
We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
One Of New Jersey’s Most Beloved Chicken Restaurants Is Expanding
This seems like a long time coming, but soon one of the most popular restaurants in Beach Haven will be opening its second New Jersey location. And between you and I, I'm a little confused as to whether it's already opened or not!. It's a place that's known for its...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey
There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others. When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears. The Jersey Shore...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant
Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
