ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know

By Christina Holiday
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event

STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

The 3rd Annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity kicks off soon!

The third annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity Gala is coming up on Saturday, February 11th to benefit the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter!. Enjoy a catered dinner, a cash bar, and live music by the Lucas Olson Trio. Pick your own table theme and design a centerpiece for the live auction;...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out the new name of Rapid City’s SD DOT plow

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The winner of the South Dakota DOT Snowplow Naming Contest met the machine she helped name Monday. Tayla Irwin won with the name Betty White-Out. Tayla, her husband and their two children were given a tour of Betty at the Rapid City SDDOT Offices. DOT started the contest to engage people around the state in winter driving safety awareness. 12 plows were given names this year for each DOT area in the state.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis City Manager calls it a wrap after eleven years

STURGIS, S.D.– The City Manager of Sturgis is leaving for Rapid City. Daniel Anislie has resigned after 11 years on the job. He’ll become Rapid City’s Financial Director, pending council approval. Ainslie’s resignation comes about a year since the Sturgis Council approved resolutions in support of a city manager position. Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen says it’s unfortunate to see Anislie go and appreciates everything he’s done for the city.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

National Signing Day at Rapid City Stevens: Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last week, 11 student-athletes from Rapid City Stevens signed letters of intent to compete at the next level. Six of those seniors plan to compete in collegiate cross country and track including one of the top runners in the country. Here is part one of...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Flags at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Frank Simpson

RAPID CITY, S.D. -Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff this coming Saturday in honor of former Rapid City-Area State Senator Frank Simpson. He passed away recently at the age of 93. Simpson served two terms in the South Dakota Legislature in the mid-1970s. He and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy