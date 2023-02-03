Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The winner of the South Dakota DOT Snowplow Naming Contest met the machine she helped name Monday. Tayla Irwin won with the name Betty White-Out. Tayla, her husband and their two children were given a tour of Betty at the Rapid City SDDOT Offices. DOT started the contest to engage people around the state in winter driving safety awareness. 12 plows were given names this year for each DOT area in the state.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO