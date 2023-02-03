Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know

Read full article on original website
Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event
STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
That’s a wrap on the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo! See what you missed!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From Broncs for Breakfast to Monument Health’s Special Rodeo, the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing photos taken at the show this year.
Sacred Mountain Retreat Center’s Winter Gala hopes to further help veterans and first responders with their programs
Sacred Mountain Retreat Center is an organization that focuses on saving lives, saving marriage and saving careers. It’s a seven-day all expense paid retreat for veterans and first responders to get away and go to a quiet place south of Deadwood and just enjoy equine therapy, blacksmithing and massage therapy.
Stock show cleanup begins at The Monument in Rapid City as more events prepare to come to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Like clockwork every year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo comes to a close and gives way to more events coming to town. Operations Manager for The Monument in Rapid City Nathan Kleinschmit explains how officials get the place ready in such a short amount of time.
The 3rd Annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity kicks off soon!
The third annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity Gala is coming up on Saturday, February 11th to benefit the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter!. Enjoy a catered dinner, a cash bar, and live music by the Lucas Olson Trio. Pick your own table theme and design a centerpiece for the live auction;...
Why youth livestock shows are important: Take a look at the 2023 Youth Sheep Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Youth Sheep Show took place at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, February 4. The Youth Sheep Show is all about teaching kids the ins and outs of showmanship and how to present livestock. Part of going through the experience is...
Check out the new name of Rapid City’s SD DOT plow
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The winner of the South Dakota DOT Snowplow Naming Contest met the machine she helped name Monday. Tayla Irwin won with the name Betty White-Out. Tayla, her husband and their two children were given a tour of Betty at the Rapid City SDDOT Offices. DOT started the contest to engage people around the state in winter driving safety awareness. 12 plows were given names this year for each DOT area in the state.
Sturgis City Manager calls it a wrap after eleven years
STURGIS, S.D.– The City Manager of Sturgis is leaving for Rapid City. Daniel Anislie has resigned after 11 years on the job. He’ll become Rapid City’s Financial Director, pending council approval. Ainslie’s resignation comes about a year since the Sturgis Council approved resolutions in support of a city manager position. Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen says it’s unfortunate to see Anislie go and appreciates everything he’s done for the city.
Girl scouts “Tagalong” and learn new, “deLite”-ful skills at the annual Cookie University
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The cookie season is nearly here and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons started preparing with the annual Cookie University Saturday held at South Dakota Mines. There were different activities that scouts participated in to learn skills that will help them sell cookies. Cookie University:. “At this...
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
Rodeo Rapid City final day photos and highlights: Shorty Garrett wins the saddle bronc, Cash Wilson finishes second
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a week of exciting action, the dust has finally settled at Rodeo Rapid City. The event wrapped up on Saturday with the final two PRCA rodeo performances. Eagle Butte cowboy Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc with a score of 89.5 points on Sutton...
National Signing Day at Rapid City Stevens: Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last week, 11 student-athletes from Rapid City Stevens signed letters of intent to compete at the next level. Six of those seniors plan to compete in collegiate cross country and track including one of the top runners in the country. Here is part one of...
Is Southwest Middle School a good school? Here’s a look at its report card
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are many different public middle schools in the Rapid City area, and not all of them offer the same quality educational experience. South Dakota maintains a state Report Card system that grades each public school on a variety of metrics. Here’s how Southwest Middle School shapes up:
Flags at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Frank Simpson
RAPID CITY, S.D. -Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff this coming Saturday in honor of former Rapid City-Area State Senator Frank Simpson. He passed away recently at the age of 93. Simpson served two terms in the South Dakota Legislature in the mid-1970s. He and...
City Street Sweepers are cleaning up Rapid City, 2500 tons of debris. That’s a lot of trash!
RAPID CITY, SD—They don’t possess the speed of the police cruisers, the brawn of the Solid Waste dumpsters or the girth of the dump trucks and plows over at the City streets department. When it comes to speed and maneuverability, they are the sloths of the City fleet.
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
