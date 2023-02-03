ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Pepper! She is a three month old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Pepper is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did come from a big litter and would be comfortable in a home be herself or with other dog with her level of energy.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO