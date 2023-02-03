Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Paint your own cookie this Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell is the owner of Sugarheart Baking Co. She is a licensed and insured in-home bakery in Salem and has been focusing on decorated sugar cookies. She loves coming up with different cookie activities, like paint you own cookies for kids and families to enjoy.
WDBJ7.com
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday. February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke. ·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.
WDBJ7.com
‘Nourish Your Baby’ event series kicks off in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley moms met with pediatricians and experts Tuesday about ways to keep babies healthy. It’s part of the ‘Nourish your Baby’ series at the Williamson Road Branch Library. Tuesday, moms heard from lactation consultants on ways to problem-solve issues with breastfeeding. In...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: New Bedford restaurant cooking up food from the soul - for the soul
Sheila Coates, Jordan Paul and Dawn Harris are teaming up together to share their passion for cooking with the community. The three opened Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen at 1117 Moneta Rd. in Bedford in early January of 2023. Paul tells us, “Our food is made from the soul.”
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Pepper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Pepper! She is a three month old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Pepper is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did come from a big litter and would be comfortable in a home be herself or with other dog with her level of energy.
WDBJ7.com
Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its annual Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace on Riverside Drive across from Robert Woodall Nissan. This year, 47 flags are waving in the field. Each flag represents a loved one or organization someone is grateful for. They met...
WDBJ7.com
New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one promises to make you smell good and feel good. Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped...
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Postpartum depression: What you need to know
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing a new baby into the world is supposed to be a joyous time - but for some moms, things may be harder. We sat down with Dr. Joseph Troise with LewisGale Medical Center to talk about postpartum depression and the impact it can have on a mom and family.
WDBJ7.com
Henrietta Lacks statue artists make progress on dedication sculpture in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on the Henrietta Lacks statue that will soon be in downtown Roanoke in Lacks Plaza. The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, has started work on a 24-inch model prototype that’s made in clay over a wire material. Artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch, has been working with Bechtel throughout the process.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County D-Day Memorial teaches kids about World War II during mini-camp
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Bedford County had Monday off school, but that didn’t mean they didn’t spend the day learning. The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford hosted a mini-camp for children to learn about World War II in an interactive way. It’s a one-day version of the memorial’s day camp that takes place in the summer.
WDBJ7.com
Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade. Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.
WDBJ7.com
YMCA at VT holds Souper Bowl Challenge
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Feb. 7, was the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s third annual Souper Bowl Challenge. Participants tasted soups from five restaurants around the area including Next Door Bakeshop, Our Daily Bread, Zeppolis, Blue Ridge Mountain Catering and Souper Hero. After trying all the soups, participants voted on...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WDBJ7.com
Family is grateful to Bedford firefighters for supporting student bullied at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire department in one of our hometowns caught word that bullying was happening in the community and they decided they were going to do something about it. They surprised one teen by eating lunch with him, trying to show him he was not alone. When...
WDBJ7.com
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
