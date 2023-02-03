Girls hockey: Hockey Day highlights for Stillwater

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — With temperatures hovering around zero, Stillwater’s production on the ice created a warm and fuzzy feeling for the Ponies as they cruised to an 8-3 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park.

It was an enjoyable and impressive showing in front of a state-wide audience on Bally Sports North as the Ponies put the finishing touches on an undefeated league title — becoming the first SEC team to do so since Forest Lake in 2019.

“The experience was such an amazing thing,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “It exceeded my expectations so much. It was a really fun day and a memorable thing.”

Junior Brooke Nelson provided most of the fireworks for the Ponies while notching a hat trick in the first period and finishing with four goals in all to pace a potent attack.

This marks the fourth straight conference championship for the Ponies, who outscored their conference opponents by a combined 84-17 this season.

Cashman said the Ponies were determined not to just win the conference championship, but to finish undefeated. Stillwater was tied with Woodbury in the third period of an eventual 5-3 road victory on Jan. 17 and survived another game with upset potential due to several players dealing with illness. The Ponies didn’t let up while leading scorer Josie St. Martin was playing in Sweden for the U.S. Team in the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Cashman said. “They take it all very seriously and they set out a goal to be one of the first Stillwater teams to (finish undefeated in the conference). We did it a couple of times that we weren’t at full strength, but their pride won out.

“Sometimes teams are just like, it’s one game we’ll move on, but this group seemed to take it personal and just took the attitude that tonight was not going to be the night we lose this game. You’re not going to have all 20 people having it every night and it seemed like the conference season it was different people carrying us at different times — and really great goaltending.”

The Ponies were missing their second leading scorer Myah Krueger from the lineup against the Bears, but were unshaken even after giving up an early goal to trail for the first time all season against a conference opponent.

Stillwater has outscored teams by a combined 39-5 in the opening period this season and Hunter Reardon scored the first of her two goals at 5:40 of the period to pull the Ponies even at 1-all. Then Nelson took over while scoring three consecutive goals during an eight-minute stretch to put Stillwater in front 4-1 before the first intermission.

The Ponies did not let up in the second period, starting with Nelson’s fourth goal midway through the period. Josie Lang also scored at 9:51 to extend Stillwater’s lead to 6-1.

It was a bit of a coming-out party for Nelson, who has put up good numbers the past two seasons but often overshadowed by several teammates who have already committed to Division I hockey programs.

The coach found it interesting that one of the most unassuming kids on the team was suddenly thrust into the spotlight for Hockey Day Minnesota.

“Brooke is a kid that really has shown up and done everything I’ve asked from the second I met her,” Cashman said. “She’s somebody that really wants to be there and work hard and has been an unsung hero.”

Nelson has been a standout soccer player for teams that advanced to state the past two seasons, including Stillwater’s state championship team in 2021. With her four goals against the Bears, Nelson ranks second behind St. Martin (20 goals-25 assists) with 16 goals and joins Lang (14-17) and Krueger (13-18) with 31 points.

“This is like her part-time gig, but from my perspective she is every bit as good as the ones who are committed to being Division I hockey players,” Cashman said. “She works really hard and demands a lot of herself so it’s been fun watching her come into her own as a hockey player this year. We have some high-level superstars and nobody is happier for the kids on our team than the Josies and Addis when somebody else is successful. That’s a huge sign of maturity for our junior class and they’re now becoming big leaders on this team. When they were younger and they were the newcomers and now they’re learning to lead.”

The Ponies also benefited from a lineup change on Saturday as St. Martin moved to center on the line with Nelson on a wing.

“That’s a big change with Josie stepping in and playing center with a day’s notice and being as happy with Brooke scoring those goal as she would have been for herself,” Cashman said. “That’s a great combination with Brooke and Josie.”

White Bear Lake (4-11 SEC, 8-15) stayed with the Ponies before falling 2-0 earlier this season and didn’t go away while Amanda Smythe scored two goals in the third to climb within 6-3, but St. Martin and Reardon each scored for Stillwater in the final minute to provide the final margin.

It was cold, but mostly calm for this year’s event. There was some heat coming from the benches and the kids were well prepared for the conditions.

“I think some toes got a little cold, but when you’re pouring in goals that also helps,” Cashman said. “The coaches weren’t cold and the players seemed to manage it pretty well.

“We were happy to get both goalies in and everyone that we had got playing time on Hockey Day Minnesota. We played four lines and got enough of a lead that it helped keeping everyone warm because they weren’t just sitting there. That doesn’t usually happen in the regular season.”

This was the third time the Ponies have participated in Hockey Day Minnesota and they improved to 3-0 in those games. The Ponies defeated Minnetonka 2-0 when Stillwater was the host site in 2017 and they also defeated the Skippers 2-1 when it was held at St. Paul’s Phalen Park in 2009.

“They just represented our town really well and did everything I could have ever wanted them to do and more,” Cashman said. “It was a great day and one that I think we’ll never forget.”

Stillwater 4 2 2 — 8

White Bear Lake 1 0 2 — 3

First period — 1. WBL, Elaina Hosfield (Hailey Dawe) 3:42; 1. St, Hunter Reardon (Olivia DeJarnett) 5:40; 2. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang) 8:59; 3. Nelson (Lang) pp, 10:52; 4. Nelson (Josie St. Martin, Addison Finn) 13:45.

Second period — 5. St, Nelson (Kylie Ligday) 7:19; 6. St, Lang (unassisted) 9:51.

Third period — 2. WBL, Amanda Smythe (Talia Domschot) 7:26; 3. WBL, Smythe (Zoe Timmons) 14:39; 7. St, St. Martin (Avery Braunshausen) 16:07; 8. St, Reardon (Ligday) 16:42.

Penalties — St, 6-12:00; WBL, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-12-x—19 and (Maya Hanlon) x-0-1—1; WBL (Maya Marston) 10-7-6—23.

Gentry Academy 5, Stillwater 1

At Vadnais Heights, just a few days after everything went so smoothly against the Bears, a sluggish second period sank ninth-ranked Stillwater in a 5-1 nonconference loss to No. 3-ranked Gentry Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at TCO Sports Garden.

The game was the first of three during a challenging stretch as the Ponies close out the regular season. Stillwater travels to fourth-ranked Edina for a game on Friday, Feb. 3 and then closes out the regular season at home against fifth-ranked Andover on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Seeding will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Section 4AA tournament, which kicks off the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Following a scoreless opening period, Gentry Academy (19-2) scored just 28 seconds into the second and built a 3-0 lead within the first five minutes. Cara Sajevic added a goal at 15:42 to provide a four-goal cushion.

“You need to play a good team like that to wake you up,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “There were a lot of things I really liked that we did (against Gentry), but for seven or eight minutes to start the second period we lost our identity a little bit and did some things you can’t get away with against a team like that. Gentry also played phenomenally well in the second period.

“That second period was the best period anyone has played against us this season. Those three goals were the story of the game.”

Ellie Sarauer, JuliAnna Gazdik and Riley Reeves each scored for the Stars to start the second period, which was a combination of some breakdowns against a team capable of jumping on mistakes.

“We were playing too loose defensively,” Cashman said. “We turned it over to them four times and three of them turned into goals.”

Addison Finn scored a power play goal for the Ponies less than four minutes into the third period, but Grace Delmonico added a goal for Gentry at 8:57 to provide the final margin.

“A bunch of things we can clean up,” Cashman said. “I told the kids it was a Hockey Day hangover. We didn’t play to our capability and I probably didn’t coach to my capabilities.

“It was a frustrating game and we didn’t do the things we needed to do to deserve to win. We were all just a little bit off and against a good team you’re not going to win those games. I’m glad it didn’t happen in two weeks.”

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

Gentry Academy 0 4 1 — 5

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. GA, Ellie Sarauer (unassisted) :28; 2. GA, JuliAnna Gazdik (Grace Delmonico) 3:55; 3. GA, Riley Reeves (Kaitlin Roberts, Maiah Aaneson) 4:49; 4. GA, Cara Sajevic (unassisted) 15:42.

Third period — 1. St, Addison Finn (Brooke Nelson) pp, 3:31; 5. GA, Delmonico (Gazdik, Sajevic) 8:57.

Penalties — St, 8-16:00; GA, 8-16:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 12-10-17—39; GA (Zoe Laming) 6-10-5—21.