ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Girls hockey: Hockey Day highlights for Stillwater

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sBNG_0kbU2hrQ00

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — With temperatures hovering around zero, Stillwater’s production on the ice created a warm and fuzzy feeling for the Ponies as they cruised to an 8-3 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park.

It was an enjoyable and impressive showing in front of a state-wide audience on Bally Sports North as the Ponies put the finishing touches on an undefeated league title — becoming the first SEC team to do so since Forest Lake in 2019.

“The experience was such an amazing thing,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “It exceeded my expectations so much. It was a really fun day and a memorable thing.”

Junior Brooke Nelson provided most of the fireworks for the Ponies while notching a hat trick in the first period and finishing with four goals in all to pace a potent attack.

This marks the fourth straight conference championship for the Ponies, who outscored their conference opponents by a combined 84-17 this season.

Cashman said the Ponies were determined not to just win the conference championship, but to finish undefeated. Stillwater was tied with Woodbury in the third period of an eventual 5-3 road victory on Jan. 17 and survived another game with upset potential due to several players dealing with illness. The Ponies didn’t let up while leading scorer Josie St. Martin was playing in Sweden for the U.S. Team in the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Cashman said. “They take it all very seriously and they set out a goal to be one of the first Stillwater teams to (finish undefeated in the conference). We did it a couple of times that we weren’t at full strength, but their pride won out.

“Sometimes teams are just like, it’s one game we’ll move on, but this group seemed to take it personal and just took the attitude that tonight was not going to be the night we lose this game. You’re not going to have all 20 people having it every night and it seemed like the conference season it was different people carrying us at different times — and really great goaltending.”

The Ponies were missing their second leading scorer Myah Krueger from the lineup against the Bears, but were unshaken even after giving up an early goal to trail for the first time all season against a conference opponent.

Stillwater has outscored teams by a combined 39-5 in the opening period this season and Hunter Reardon scored the first of her two goals at 5:40 of the period to pull the Ponies even at 1-all. Then Nelson took over while scoring three consecutive goals during an eight-minute stretch to put Stillwater in front 4-1 before the first intermission.

The Ponies did not let up in the second period, starting with Nelson’s fourth goal midway through the period. Josie Lang also scored at 9:51 to extend Stillwater’s lead to 6-1.

It was a bit of a coming-out party for Nelson, who has put up good numbers the past two seasons but often overshadowed by several teammates who have already committed to Division I hockey programs.

The coach found it interesting that one of the most unassuming kids on the team was suddenly thrust into the spotlight for Hockey Day Minnesota.

“Brooke is a kid that really has shown up and done everything I’ve asked from the second I met her,” Cashman said. “She’s somebody that really wants to be there and work hard and has been an unsung hero.”

Nelson has been a standout soccer player for teams that advanced to state the past two seasons, including Stillwater’s state championship team in 2021. With her four goals against the Bears, Nelson ranks second behind St. Martin (20 goals-25 assists) with 16 goals and joins Lang (14-17) and Krueger (13-18) with 31 points.

“This is like her part-time gig, but from my perspective she is every bit as good as the ones who are committed to being Division I hockey players,” Cashman said. “She works really hard and demands a lot of herself so it’s been fun watching her come into her own as a hockey player this year. We have some high-level superstars and nobody is happier for the kids on our team than the Josies and Addis when somebody else is successful. That’s a huge sign of maturity for our junior class and they’re now becoming big leaders on this team. When they were younger and they were the newcomers and now they’re learning to lead.”

The Ponies also benefited from a lineup change on Saturday as St. Martin moved to center on the line with Nelson on a wing.

“That’s a big change with Josie stepping in and playing center with a day’s notice and being as happy with Brooke scoring those goal as she would have been for herself,” Cashman said. “That’s a great combination with Brooke and Josie.”

White Bear Lake (4-11 SEC, 8-15) stayed with the Ponies before falling 2-0 earlier this season and didn’t go away while Amanda Smythe scored two goals in the third to climb within 6-3, but St. Martin and Reardon each scored for Stillwater in the final minute to provide the final margin.

It was cold, but mostly calm for this year’s event. There was some heat coming from the benches and the kids were well prepared for the conditions.

“I think some toes got a little cold, but when you’re pouring in goals that also helps,” Cashman said. “The coaches weren’t cold and the players seemed to manage it pretty well.

“We were happy to get both goalies in and everyone that we had got playing time on Hockey Day Minnesota. We played four lines and got enough of a lead that it helped keeping everyone warm because they weren’t just sitting there. That doesn’t usually happen in the regular season.”

This was the third time the Ponies have participated in Hockey Day Minnesota and they improved to 3-0 in those games. The Ponies defeated Minnetonka 2-0 when Stillwater was the host site in 2017 and they also defeated the Skippers 2-1 when it was held at St. Paul’s Phalen Park in 2009.

“They just represented our town really well and did everything I could have ever wanted them to do and more,” Cashman said. “It was a great day and one that I think we’ll never forget.”

Stillwater 4 2 2 — 8

White Bear Lake 1 0 2 — 3

First period — 1. WBL, Elaina Hosfield (Hailey Dawe) 3:42; 1. St, Hunter Reardon (Olivia DeJarnett) 5:40; 2. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang) 8:59; 3. Nelson (Lang) pp, 10:52; 4. Nelson (Josie St. Martin, Addison Finn) 13:45.

Second period — 5. St, Nelson (Kylie Ligday) 7:19; 6. St, Lang (unassisted) 9:51.

Third period — 2. WBL, Amanda Smythe (Talia Domschot) 7:26; 3. WBL, Smythe (Zoe Timmons) 14:39; 7. St, St. Martin (Avery Braunshausen) 16:07; 8. St, Reardon (Ligday) 16:42.

Penalties — St, 6-12:00; WBL, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-12-x—19 and (Maya Hanlon) x-0-1—1; WBL (Maya Marston) 10-7-6—23.

Gentry Academy 5, Stillwater 1

At Vadnais Heights, just a few days after everything went so smoothly against the Bears, a sluggish second period sank ninth-ranked Stillwater in a 5-1 nonconference loss to No. 3-ranked Gentry Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at TCO Sports Garden.

The game was the first of three during a challenging stretch as the Ponies close out the regular season. Stillwater travels to fourth-ranked Edina for a game on Friday, Feb. 3 and then closes out the regular season at home against fifth-ranked Andover on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Seeding will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Section 4AA tournament, which kicks off the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Following a scoreless opening period, Gentry Academy (19-2) scored just 28 seconds into the second and built a 3-0 lead within the first five minutes. Cara Sajevic added a goal at 15:42 to provide a four-goal cushion.

“You need to play a good team like that to wake you up,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “There were a lot of things I really liked that we did (against Gentry), but for seven or eight minutes to start the second period we lost our identity a little bit and did some things you can’t get away with against a team like that. Gentry also played phenomenally well in the second period.

“That second period was the best period anyone has played against us this season. Those three goals were the story of the game.”

Ellie Sarauer, JuliAnna Gazdik and Riley Reeves each scored for the Stars to start the second period, which was a combination of some breakdowns against a team capable of jumping on mistakes.

“We were playing too loose defensively,” Cashman said. “We turned it over to them four times and three of them turned into goals.”

Addison Finn scored a power play goal for the Ponies less than four minutes into the third period, but Grace Delmonico added a goal for Gentry at 8:57 to provide the final margin.

“A bunch of things we can clean up,” Cashman said. “I told the kids it was a Hockey Day hangover. We didn’t play to our capability and I probably didn’t coach to my capabilities.

“It was a frustrating game and we didn’t do the things we needed to do to deserve to win. We were all just a little bit off and against a good team you’re not going to win those games. I’m glad it didn’t happen in two weeks.”

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

Gentry Academy 0 4 1 — 5

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. GA, Ellie Sarauer (unassisted) :28; 2. GA, JuliAnna Gazdik (Grace Delmonico) 3:55; 3. GA, Riley Reeves (Kaitlin Roberts, Maiah Aaneson) 4:49; 4. GA, Cara Sajevic (unassisted) 15:42.

Third period — 1. St, Addison Finn (Brooke Nelson) pp, 3:31; 5. GA, Delmonico (Gazdik, Sajevic) 8:57.

Penalties — St, 8-16:00; GA, 8-16:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 12-10-17—39; GA (Zoe Laming) 6-10-5—21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers were scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match-up on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been postponed. The announcement was made by both schools on Monday, February 6th, 2023. Reason for Postponement. The decision...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota hiring OC from MAC team as Gopher analyst, per report

P.J. Fleck has reportedly added an offensive coordinator from the MAC to the Gophers football staff as an analyst. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Eric Koehler has been hired by Minnesota as a senior offensive analyst. Koehler arrives from Miami (Ohio) where he had been the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2014.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show

The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

5 must-see movies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The movie business is making a comeback, with COVID worries fading and audiences returning to theaters in droves. And the boom isn't limited to the big screen: With so many choices for streaming, there is a place for films that might not have been huge blockbusters, but are still finding critical acclaim.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Crews battle house fire near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The skies above Bde Maka Ska filled with smoke Tuesday morning as crews fought to contain and put down a fast-moving house fire. A Twitter post by the Minneapolis Fire Department indicates that firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway around 8:43 a.m., and arrived to find heavy fire on both the first and second floors of the structure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lansing Daily

One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
423
Followers
579
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy