Emails shed light on interaction between CMU officials before gymnastics coach was fired
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Emails shed new light on a lawsuit filed by a former gymnastics coach against Central Michigan University that was settled, just days before a trial was to begin. We told you on Friday how Jerry Reighard settled a lawsuit with the university after the school...
Clare and Gratiot County schools are participating in teen safe-driving program
Schools in Gratiot and Clare Counties are some of the 36 Michigan high schools that will have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20, which represented 6.7 percent of all Michigan drivers. However, that same age group had 103 traffic fatalities, accounting for 9.1 percent of all traffic deaths in Michigan. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities.
Papa Miller, of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, dies at 87
A beloved Central Michigan University professor who went on to bring joy to countless families in retirement will be laid to rest Friday. “Papa” Bill Miller, 87, who mixed his love of agriculture and mathematics to create Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, died at home surrounded by family Sunday. Funeral...
Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity
Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gyro from Bay City’s new Broadway Grill
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City’s new Broadway Grill serves up gyros, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays and a weekday breakfast special that won’t break the bank. The new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in Bay City’s South end recently opened for business at the once-vacant 2020 Broadway St., formerly Big D’s South End Diner & Pizza Express.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
Michigan mother said she ‘fed off’ catfishing 2 teens, including own daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — For more than a year, two Isabella County teens received barrages of harassing text messages. Mean and hateful, the messages’ content included calling the teen girl ugly and other insulting terms and suggesting she kill herself. A lengthy police investigation led to the development...
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
Hoaxer lied in claiming 2 shot inside of a Saginaw County high school, police say
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have released additional details regarding a hoax threat made against a Saginaw Township parochial school, one of several such threats made against schools across the state. At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a person called Saginaw County Central Dispatch claiming an active shooter...
Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department has not provided any details about an officer involved shooting that took place Saturday night. Tribal police say they were pursuing a suspect they believed had a firearm in the area of Brown and Pickard streets. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer near the Belle Tire store around 6:30 P.M. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
Suspect in Tribal shooting charged with assaulting police
A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man who was shot by a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police officer Saturday night has been charged with assaulting and resisting police, and assault with a dangerous weapon. United States Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris arraigned Gizhep-Gimiwon Pego, 32, Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Bay City.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
