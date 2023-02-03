ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Clare and Gratiot County schools are participating in teen safe-driving program

Schools in Gratiot and Clare Counties are some of the 36 Michigan high schools that will have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20, which represented 6.7 percent of all Michigan drivers. However, that same age group had 103 traffic fatalities, accounting for 9.1 percent of all traffic deaths in Michigan. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Papa Miller, of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, dies at 87

A beloved Central Michigan University professor who went on to bring joy to countless families in retirement will be laid to rest Friday. “Papa” Bill Miller, 87, who mixed his love of agriculture and mathematics to create Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, died at home surrounded by family Sunday. Funeral...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart

Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI

Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity

Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department has not provided any details about an officer involved shooting that took place Saturday night. Tribal police say they were pursuing a suspect they believed had a firearm in the area of Brown and Pickard streets. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer near the Belle Tire store around 6:30 P.M. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Suspect in Tribal shooting charged with assaulting police

A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man who was shot by a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police officer Saturday night has been charged with assaulting and resisting police, and assault with a dangerous weapon. United States Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris arraigned Gizhep-Gimiwon Pego, 32, Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Bay City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
OWOSSO, MI
Morning Sun

Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

