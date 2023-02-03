ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC

North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

"No excuses" for Duke's performance against Miami says Coach Scheyer

Just when it seemed as though Jon Scheyer’s young Blue Devils were ready to make a run toward the end of the regular season, things went south in a hurry in South Beach. Following a rivalry win over North Carolina on Saturday, Duke faced a quick turnaround in facing the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night on the road, a setting where the Blue Devils have been less than consistent all season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke blown out by Miami on the road

After a thrilling win over rival North Carolina this past Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils headed back out on the road looking to build on a three-game winning streak and continue their push to the top of the ACC standings. In their way were the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and a sellout crowd dressed all in white. Miami, also at 8-4 in conference play, fell to Duke just 16 days prior in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that the Blue Devils won by just two points.
DURHAM, NC
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified

Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Lootpress

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy