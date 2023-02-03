Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
247Sports
The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC
North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
247Sports
Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski say Duke has to be more together and focused
“I mean, we had 21 turnovers. That was pretty much, that’s the game right there. If you give the ball away 21 times, the other team is probably going to win.”. On how he felt early in the game with the slow offensive start. “We’ve just got to be...
Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Recapping Play4Kay Game, Pack Hoops in the Polls!
Following the Wolfpack's loss to Virginia Tech at home, Cory Smith and James Curle host the weekly podcast to recap the Play4Kay Game on Monday night. What's going on with the Pack in the last week to stumble back to .500 in ACC play?. The guys discuss also discuss the...
247Sports
"No excuses" for Duke's performance against Miami says Coach Scheyer
Just when it seemed as though Jon Scheyer’s young Blue Devils were ready to make a run toward the end of the regular season, things went south in a hurry in South Beach. Following a rivalry win over North Carolina on Saturday, Duke faced a quick turnaround in facing the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night on the road, a setting where the Blue Devils have been less than consistent all season.
[PODCAST] Virginia football recruiting: Switching gears to 2024
Virginia football may still add more bodies in the 2023 class, however, they are also switching gears to the 2024 class. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli talks about a few names to know in the 2024 class - a class that includes some very talented prospects in the state of Virginia. Keep...
247Sports
Duke blown out by Miami on the road
After a thrilling win over rival North Carolina this past Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils headed back out on the road looking to build on a three-game winning streak and continue their push to the top of the ACC standings. In their way were the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and a sellout crowd dressed all in white. Miami, also at 8-4 in conference play, fell to Duke just 16 days prior in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that the Blue Devils won by just two points.
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
theriver953.com
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
WHSV
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Comments / 0