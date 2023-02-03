The 90-Year-Old Owner of Ray's Candy Store Was Brutally Attacked Outside His Shop

Ray Alvarez, 90, the owner of Ray's Candy Store in New York's East Village, was brutally assaulted outside his shop on Tuesday around 3 a.m. and left with a black eye and cuts after the attack.

Still, Alvarez reported to work the next morning, as he has for nearly half a century, despite the cruel act of violence.

"I had an ice cream delivery," he told the New York Post . "I'm here 49 years. I had one day off."

Ray's Candy Store has been around since 1974 and has since become a New York City landmark — partly due to the loyal fan base committed to supporting the kind-hearted owner. The 24-hour shop is famous for its fries, shakes, soft serve, and fried Oreos — among other classic treats.

"New York Nico," an influencer and New York City documentarian (with over a million followers on Instagram) shared news of the attack on Thursday, informing followers that Ray is "feeling much better and "still making his famous fried Oreos."

Comments quickly rolled in with individuals sharing love and support. "Unbelievably awful," one commenter wrote. "So glad he's ok. Also glad nothing can stop him from doing his thing."

"Protect Ray at all costs," another commented.

According to police reports obtained by multiple outlets , the perpetrator approached Alvarez asking if he wanted to buy a package he was carrying.

When Alvarez asked what was in the box, the assailant handed it to another man and then threatened to kill him, he told the New York Post .

"I went down, bleeding," he told the outlet. "I thought I'm never going to make it. He hit me in a very bad spot. I just want to lay down."

Alvarez went on to explain that the neighborhood has become increasingly unsafe, and with few cops patrolling the area, his shop is often targeted by thieves.

"From him to be outside at 3 a.m. and get socked in his eye is just disturbing and disgusting," a neighborhood resident told Fox News .

The main perpetrator has yet to be caught, but police released surveillance footage of a man dressed in all black and pushing a purple cart filled to the brim with miscellaneous items.

