ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 90-Year-Old Owner of Ray's Candy Store Was Brutally Attacked Outside His Shop

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVfzg_0kbU1yek00

Ray Alvarez, 90, the owner of Ray's Candy Store in New York's East Village, was brutally assaulted outside his shop on Tuesday around 3 a.m. and left with a black eye and cuts after the attack.

Still, Alvarez reported to work the next morning, as he has for nearly half a century, despite the cruel act of violence.

"I had an ice cream delivery," he told the New York Post . "I'm here 49 years. I had one day off."

Ray's Candy Store has been around since 1974 and has since become a New York City landmark — partly due to the loyal fan base committed to supporting the kind-hearted owner. The 24-hour shop is famous for its fries, shakes, soft serve, and fried Oreos — among other classic treats.

Related: New Yorkers Are Helping Keep This Nostalgic Candy Store and its 90-Year-Old Owner in Business

"New York Nico," an influencer and New York City documentarian (with over a million followers on Instagram) shared news of the attack on Thursday, informing followers that Ray is "feeling much better and "still making his famous fried Oreos."

Comments quickly rolled in with individuals sharing love and support. "Unbelievably awful," one commenter wrote. "So glad he's ok. Also glad nothing can stop him from doing his thing."

"Protect Ray at all costs," another commented.

According to police reports obtained by multiple outlets , the perpetrator approached Alvarez asking if he wanted to buy a package he was carrying.

When Alvarez asked what was in the box, the assailant handed it to another man and then threatened to kill him, he told the New York Post .

"I went down, bleeding," he told the outlet. "I thought I'm never going to make it. He hit me in a very bad spot. I just want to lay down."

Alvarez went on to explain that the neighborhood has become increasingly unsafe, and with few cops patrolling the area, his shop is often targeted by thieves.

"From him to be outside at 3 a.m. and get socked in his eye is just disturbing and disgusting," a neighborhood resident told Fox News .

The main perpetrator has yet to be caught, but police released surveillance footage of a man dressed in all black and pushing a purple cart filled to the brim with miscellaneous items.

Related: Amid Surging Crime Rates, Make Sure Your Business Is Protected

Comments / 37

TSmith
4d ago

You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It. As well as the Society you deserve because of the choices you make.

Reply
17
karen
3d ago

And when they find the individuals who has done this, they’ll never get convicted. The laws do not protect the victims.

Reply(1)
20
Darlene Waldron
3d ago

So sad:(. I hope this criminal gets what’s coming to him :). Real tough guy, beating up on the elderly. 😈

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Complex

Trial Begins for Woman Who Allegedly Tried to Poison Friend With Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity

A trial has started in the case of a woman accused of attempting to kill her friend using a poison cheesecake, all as part of an alleged plan to steal her identity. The incident in question, as previously reported, is alleged to have occurred in August 2016 in the Queens area. Richard Brown, who served as Queens District Attorney at the time, said in a 2018-shared statement that the attempted poisoning of the woman (later identified as Olga Svyk) by Viktoria Nasyrova involved the use of a cheesecake laced with a tranquilizer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy