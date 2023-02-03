NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.

The U.S. Attorney of the District of New Jersey said John Musbach paid $20,000 in bitcoin to have a 14-year-old boy murdered back in 2016.

According to court documents , Musbach exchanged sexually explicit photos with the boy and wanted him dead before he could testify against him in a pending trial.

Authorities said Musbach paid bitcoin to what he thought was a dark web murder-for-hire network, but it turned out to be a scam. The site administrator threatened to expose him.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography-related offenses in 2017. Officials only found out about the murder-for-hire attempt in 2019, when an informant started working with law enforcement.

Musbach now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June.